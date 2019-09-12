UP health dept to issue show-cause notices to 280 ‘missing’ govt doctors

lucknow

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:45 IST

The Uttar Pradesh health department has decided to issue show-cause notices to 280 doctors who had suddenly gone missing after having joined prestigious Provincial Medical Health Services (PMHS) and being posted in government hospitals in various districts of the state, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Devesh Chaturvedi said.

If they fail to reply to the notice the errant doctors will be dismissed from service, he said.

Their posts will then be declared vacant and the health department will start the process for recruitment of doctors in their place, he said.

During an inspection in Basti, Chaturvedi found 36 doctors posted in the district missing for several months. After they joined PMHS, these doctors were posted to primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals.

Some of them joined duty at government hospitals while several others failed to turn up after collecting their appointment letters.

After the health department directed the chief medical officers (CMOs) of all the districts to submit a report on the issue, it was found that 280 government doctors were ‘missing’.

Rather than terminating the services of these doctors, the health department has decided to give them an opportunity to join duty.

Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA) president Dr Sachin Vaishya said the association had urged the state government to improve working conditions to motivate the doctors to join the services. The doctors posted in the districts should be provided residential facility, security and other amenities provided to other government servants, he said.

The government doctors get a starting salary of Rs 72,000 per months whereas in the private sector a doctor gets a starting salary of Rs 2 lakh per month, he said.

To make PMHS attractive, the state government will have to increase the salary, provide security and housing facilities to doctors posted at health centres in remote areas, he said.

“District administration officers will have to stop humiliation of government doctors. Recently, the district magistrates of several districts sent the tehsildars and lekhpals to check the attendance of doctors in hospitals. The DMs of some districts misbehaved with the government doctors. A video has gone viral on the social media. The PMSA had registered its protest with the health department, demanding that directive should be issued to the district administration officers and action should be taken against the errant officers,” he said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 20:45 IST