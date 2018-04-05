UP: Man held for duping people by posing as minister’s son

A 21-year-old medical aspirant was arrested from Gautampalli area of Lucknow on Wednesday for duping people by posing as the son of a UP cabinet minister after creating a fake account on Facebook, police said.

Inspector, Gautampalli police station, Vijay Sen said the accused Deepak Tewari was a resident of Siwan in Bihar and was preparing for medical entrance examination while staying at a hostel in Narhi area of Hazratganj.

He said Tewari created a fake Facebook account to pose as the son of a cabinet minister.

Tewari used his Facebook profile to dupe people by assuring them government jobs, petrol pump and LPG agency and helping them join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Tewari was arrested on the complaint of Mohd Danish of Bareilly. Danish said Tewari duped him of Rs 20,000 after promising him a petrol pump licence,” Sen said.

He said two more complaints were lodged against Tewari by Ata-ur-Rehman and Moin Naqvi who were assured government job and membership of the BJP.

“All the three complainants came in Tewari’s contact after going through his Facebook profile. The complainants sought his help for which Tewari demanded money,” Sen said.

“The three men demanded their money back when Tewari failed to fulfil the promises. Tewari threatened them that he would get them arrested using his political clout. They approached the police when they came to know that the accused was an imposter and not the minister’s son,” the officer said.