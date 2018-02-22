UP our number one investment destination: Kumar Mangalam

Chairman, Aditya Birla group, Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday pledged investments worth Rs 25,000 crore in next five years in Uttar Pradesh, at investors’ summit.

Sharing his close association with the state, Kumar Mangalam said, “Uttar Pradesh has been one of the major investment destinations for the Aditya Birla Group. I have a long standing relationship with the state, which began as early as 1950,” said Birla.

Sharing his group’s investments in the state, Kumar Mangalam said: “We have invested Rs 24,000 crore in the state and have 15 manufacturing units here.”

“We have given direct employment to 40,000 people and about 1 lakh indirect jobs. We will continue to be number one investor in the state,” said Kumar Mangalam.

He also shared details of activities carried out by his group in the state under the corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“In 9,400 villages we are carrying out various activities related with education, health and girl child,” he said.