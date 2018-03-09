Uttar Pradesh: Man accuses doctors of leaving needle in son’s head, CMO orders probe 

The father of a 10-year-old child has lodged a complaint at the chief minister’s portal, accusing doctors of a private medical college and research centre in Mathura of leaving a needle in his son’s head. He has also lodged a report at Chhata Kotwali in Mathura.

Dr Rajeev Gupta, officiating chief medical officer of Mathura, said that the matter was being probed by a three-member panel of doctors of the district hospital. “Further action will be taken on the basis of the report,” he said.

The medical college and research centre in Mathura has denied any negligence on its part. Manoj Agarwal, managing director of KD Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre rubbished the charges, saying , “We run the hospital services on charity basis and only billed the boy’s father Rs 2,600 for his son’s head injury treatment. The boy was discharged on February 15 after his wound was stitched and was told to come regularly for dressing but the child was not brought here and was probably attended elsewhere.”

“The boy’s father turned up suddenly after Holi and levelled allegations to blackmail the hospital authorities. A probe will clarify the matter and truth will prevail,” he said

The boy’s father Daudayal, a resident of Akbarpur village in Chaumuha block of Mathura, said that his son got injured and was admitted to KD Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre.

“My son was operated upon on February 15 and was later discharged. On Holi, I thought of bandaging the healing injury so that Holi colour did not reach it. While covering the wound, I found a pointed needle-like object inside,” he alleged.

He then lodged the complaint at ‘Jan Sunvayi’ portal of the chief minister and also complained to the police. “I might be leaving for Lucknow soon to apprise the chief minister of the matter,” he said.

