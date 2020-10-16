Uttar Pradesh: Students in Sanskrit schools to get free meal, other facilities: Yogi Adityanath

lucknow

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 08:47 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to improve facilities in Sanskrit schools. He said students in Sanskrit schools should be provided with free meals and other facilities.

Launching the website of Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad, the chief minister said this council came into being because of his government’s effort, which led to the timely conduct of the examination and declaration of results.

He said to promote Sanskrit, it is pertinent to link the subject with modern relevance. He said, “Alongside the traditional way of teaching the subject, students should be taught about Mathematics, sciences and computers.”

He said if need be, the cooperation of NGOs will be sought. To rejuvenate Sanskrit schools, resources can by raised through corporate social responsibility. He said his government is determined to promote Sanskrit language in the state.