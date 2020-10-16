e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Students in Sanskrit schools to get free meal, other facilities: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh: Students in Sanskrit schools to get free meal, other facilities: Yogi Adityanath

Launching the website of Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad, the chief minister said this council came into being because of his government’s effort

lucknow Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 08:47 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI File)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to improve facilities in Sanskrit schools. He said students in Sanskrit schools should be provided with free meals and other facilities.

Launching the website of Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad, the chief minister said this council came into being because of his government’s effort, which led to the timely conduct of the examination and declaration of results.

He said to promote Sanskrit, it is pertinent to link the subject with modern relevance. He said, “Alongside the traditional way of teaching the subject, students should be taught about Mathematics, sciences and computers.”

He said if need be, the cooperation of NGOs will be sought. To rejuvenate Sanskrit schools, resources can by raised through corporate social responsibility. He said his government is determined to promote Sanskrit language in the state.

tags
top news
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In