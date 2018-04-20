Varanasi: Rats add to patients’ pain in IMS-BHU trauma centre

Besides themselves being in trauma, patients at the trauma centre of IMS-BHU have to deal with another problem -- rats.

The squeaking and chattering of the rodents are also a cause of irritation to the Institute of Medical Sciences-Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) doctors.

Now, taking the complaints of patients and doctors seriously, IMS-BHU administration has hired a company to get rid of the rats.

A senior official of the centre said the problem came to light around a month back when a few patients complained about the presence of rats under the false ceiling for air-conditioners.

An attendant, who didn’t want to disclose his name, said, “Rats begin to make irritating noises during night. They fight among themselves and their squeaking and chattering sounds disturb the patients. But now I have heard that the centre authorities have taken some measure to eliminate them.”

Trauma centre in-charge Prof Sanjiv Gupta said, “As soon as the presence of rats was discovered in a few parts of the centre, we immediately took measures to eliminate them. We hired a private agency to get rid of them. Till now the agency has eliminated rodents from the second and third floors. ”

Gupta said the agency is now working on removing the rodents from the ground floor. Simultaneously, the points from which the rats reached the first, second, third and fourth floors will be sealed in order to check recurrence of the problem.

Gupta, however, denied presence of rodents in the wards and ICUs of the centre. He assured that such measures would be taken regularly to keep the rodents away from the centre.