Yogi launches app to connect migrants with schemes, jobs

lucknow

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:45 IST

With 56 trains, carrying 70,000 migrant labourers, having already arrived and 79 more expected to reach the state by Saturday, measures to provide the labourers further relief have been stepped up, with the state government launching an app for their benefit.

The app, developed in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to keep a watch on the migrants’ health, will also connect them to government schemes and collect their data to help them get a job in accordance with their skills.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Pravasi Rahat Mitra’ app on Friday at a programme.

With the help of this app, the government will be able to know about the status of Covid-19 screening, bank account number, educational qualification and other details about migrant labourers put up in shelter homes and those who have reached their homes directly. The app will also help in working out schemes for their welfare.

Yogi, who later reviewed the lockdown situation and progress made about bringing back migrant labourers at a high level meeting, said the largest number of trains carrying migrants have reached the state.

The chief minister said the list of returnee migrant labourers should be obtained from the states they have returned to check any unauthorised entry. He said all migrant labourers should be treated with respect in the state.

Yogi said the lockdown should be strictly implemented and no one, except medical and health teams, sanitation workers and delivery boys, should be allowed in hotspots. He said the districts should remain connected with IAS and senior PCS officers sent there to help district magistrates in monitoring quarantine centres and community kitchens etc. He said fire tenders should be used for sanitisation work in their respective districts.

The chief minister said the state had been able to keep Covid-19 cases under control by setting up Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 hospitals, separately. He said availability of all medical resources should be ensured in all hospitals 24X7.

Yogi said medical history of Covid-19 patients should be maintained. He also said fodder banks should be established to ensure availability of fodder.