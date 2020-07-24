Lucky to get work in such a tough phase: Vidisha Srivastava

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:26 IST

Shooting for her new show, Varanasi girl Vidisha Srivastava feels blessed to have bagged a role during the ongoing crisis, when there is barely any work and people are in grave need of it.

Admitting the risk of shooting, she said, “I understand there is a big risk shooting in the times of coronavirus. It’s tough and hazardous to go on sets but I know God will take care of me. I have full gratitude towards almighty for getting a role in the period when here is hardly any work happening.”

The actor is playing the role of Parvati. “Getting the role of a goddess that too in the holy month of Shravan is a blessing. I am taking it as a very positive message. I come from the land of Baba Vishwanath and feel very thankful towards him.”

Sharing what all precautions she is taking while on work for her show, ‘Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram’, she said, “From my end, I am taking all safety measures that I can because I stay with my parents so I have to be extra cautious. Since I have started to shoot I am maintaining adequate distance from them. I am doing my own make-up by myself as it takes one hour to get ready for my role so I manage maximum things on my own,” said the young actor.

After playing Sita, this is her second mythological show. “I feel really positive and happy while I am playing such iconic roles. But, for an actor, there are also limitations while playing goddess — I need to maintain poise, calm, composure and dignity. At times I find it tough too as while essaying such roles we have to be very focused and controlled.”

Vidita had done her schooling from Azamgarh and her graduation from Agrasen College in Varanasi followed by an online MBA degree, “I lived in Kabir Chaura locality and started doing theatre from very early days. I even won Miss Varanasi title. Director Ajay Mehra came to the city for audition and he was looking for new a face for DD1 show ‘Caudaha Phere’ based on Shivani’s novel. I auditioned and was selected for the role. That was my debut.”

Her father also shifted to Mumbai. “Thankfully, I had great family support and being a small-town girl, he chose to come with me. During early days I used to work and travel to Varanasi by train to appear for my examinations. I started modelling and also did about 11 movies down South.”

She barely knew the South industry when she started to take up work. “I was totally unaware of the industry and took up work as they were giving good money. Later, I came to know that it’s such a big industry and I have done films in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.”

Then she decided to do TV. “People knew me in South but in the Hindi belt people didn’t know me. So I knew to become a known face so for that TV was the best medium. So I opted for TV and luckily, I got a good break in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ for which I got nomination for best debutant. Then I played Sita in ‘Shrimad Bhadwad’ and antagonist in ‘Meri Gudiya’,” she concludes.