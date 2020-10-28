‘Mantra of ‘me time’ does wonders in long run’

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:29 IST

For actor, anchor and life coach Tannaz Irani, loving oneself earnestly plays a big part in life. “Being a life coach and a firm believer of living life to the fullest, I never miss a chance to spread positivity in my surroundings.

“Being a certified life coach, I have supported the cause of mental wellness and holistic well-being through natural healing and I desperately want this to be added as a subject in school curricula. Of late, we have witnessed how misunderstood and underrated mental illness has been in our society,” said the ‘Kahao Naa Pyaar Hai’ actor.

Tannaz has acted in multiple films and television shows and has spent over two decades in the industry, talking about balancing her multi-faceted life.

“I love acting and I have been into theatre for years. But I’m such a person who believes in growing, so I shifted to TV and then films but never lost track of my personal well-being. I have always been vocal about all-round development to beat the stress in any profession. Our life should not be only about work or family. It should be you first then rest will follow perfectly. Trust me, the mantra of ‘me time’ does wonders in the long run,” she said.

After films like ‘Hadh Kar Di Aapne,’ ‘36 China Town,’ and TV serials including ‘Ye Meri Life Hai,’ ‘Kahan Hum Kahan Tum’ and reality shows like ‘Nach Baliye,’ ‘Bigg Boss- 3’ as a couple with her celebrity husband Bakhtiyaar Irani, the beautiful actor refuses to slow down. “I love being on the go and challenging my acting skills: like my latest show ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’ where I got a chance to play a maharani, who is all about poise and principles.”