100 Hours 100 Stars: Amish Tripathi on staying alone during the lockdown

Updated: May 07, 2020 18:30 IST

Author Amish Tripathi recently had a chat with Fever FM for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network.

Amish, who is currently in the UK, spoke about how the death toll there on a daily basis is very high, and the fact that unlike in India, old people there stay in old age homes.

“I used to think I’m a loner. But I realized that there is a difference between being a loner and a monk. Loner means that you might not have a very big social circle but it’s not like we don’t want anyone. We do want friends and family around us. But I’ve been here for over a month all alone in this flat- and it’s a very cold, unfamiliar city,” said Amish.

Covid-19 has made us realize the fragility of life. We now rejoice every small aspect of life, whether it’s a hug, a smile or a family member that we lost touch with while we were busy with our own lives. While we are safe inside our houses, there are millions who are working for us to ensure our lives are least impacted and we are comfortable in our house. The essential service workers have been away from their own families, putting their lives in danger when a global pandemic has hit us hard. And all that we have in our heart is gratitude. There is so much more that we want to do - but all that we can do is express gratitude while being at home.

