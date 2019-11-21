Ashwath Bhatt: Stories from Mahabharata have stayed me with till now

more-lifestyle

Actor and writer Ashwath Bhatt, known for films such as Haider (2014), Lamhaa: The Untold Story of Kashmir (2010), Raazi (2018), Manto (2018) is a voracious reader, who loves reading modern history, autobiographies, political and war history. In a tête-à-tête, he shares his favourite folk tale, what he enjoys reading, and tells us the one book everyone should read atleast once.

Which books are currently on your reading list?

Persian Gulf Command: A History of the Second World War in Iran and Iraq and The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company by William Dalrymple

What’s your favorite genre and what do you avoid?

My favourite genre is Non-fiction, history especially modern history, autobiographies, political and war history. I avoid science fiction.

Which book do you think one should read atleast once?

Bhagwat Gita.

What do you like to read while travelling?

The Mughal World by Abraham Eraly or a world war history.

Which is your favourite fairy tale or folk story?

Aka Nandun from Kashmir.

What kind of reader were you as a child? Which childhood stories have stayed with you till now?

I was mainly into sports magazines but also into stuff like Tintin.I had dreams of Tintin and believed he really existed.Stories from Mahabharata have stayed me with till now.

If you had to name one book that made you who you are today, which would that be?

Bhagwat Gita... Keep doing your karma.

