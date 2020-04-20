Coronavirus: Horse to be named ‘Enaitchess’ in honour of health workers

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:58 IST

British racehorse owner Kulbir Sohi intends to honour the work of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) staff in combatting the coronavirus by naming a horse ‘Enaitchess’.

Sohi, who has 32 horses in training for a flat season currently suspended by the pandemic, saw the idea on Twitter.

He then checked the availability of Enaitchess through the British Horsercaing Authority’s naming service before receiving approval on Friday.

All of his current string have been officially named, but Sohi said Enaitchess would be given to a horse purchased at a future sale.

He added all prize money earned by Enaitchess would be donated to the NHS.

Praising NHS staff for their “selfless” work, businessman Sohi told the Racing Post: “The name is pronounced NHS and the name will probably go to a horse from the belated breeze-up sale.

“I’ve already got seven two-year-olds and named all of them. The pressure is on as I’ll have to go and find a good animal, maybe I’ll have to ring around trainers to see if there are any ones showing quite a bit on the gallops.”

Sohi’s red, white and black colours have become an increasingly familiar sight on British flat and all-weather tracks since he started in 2014, with his most notable success Time To Study’s victory in last year’s Old Borough Cup at Merseyside’s Haydock course.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

