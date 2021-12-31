Dalgona Coffee to Pancake Cereals: 5 food trends that went bananas in 2020

more-lifestyle

In order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, a lot of us stayed inside our homes for a long time. However, it was not easy to find activities that helped consume all the extra hours that we had on our hands. With restaurants being closed, a lot of people started experimenting in their kitchen and cooking the food that they had been craving.

Lockdown was the time when our social media got flooded with food videos and images. It seemed as if people were either cooking or working out and burning the calories that they were consuming. Cooking is therapeutic, we have heard that before but it seemed like the food videos of 2020 were a testament to that statement.

From Dalgona Coffee aka whipped coffee to banana bread (or any form of baking), people donned their chef’s hats and started cooking. There were a few food trends that ruled social media and for all the right reasons. Here are some of our favourites:

Dalgona Coffee

The Dalgona Coffee trend went through the roof. This was the one trend that commenced the whole fiasco. People started obsessing over this quarantine coffee and suddenly it was all over our social media. This coffee is made by whipping coffee and sugar together until it looks like a fine paste. Hot or cold milk is added to that paste resulting in the whipped coffee floating atop the milk. It was not a newly discovered way of making coffee, that is for sure, but the beautiful pictures of the drink made everyone try it.

Banana Bread

It was as if everyone became a baker overnight and people went bananas over the banana bread. It was all over our social media. To bake a banana bread, mix, 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 2 eggs, 3 mashed ripe bananas, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon or more cinnamon and 2 cups flour and bake it at 350 degrees Celcius for 20-40 minutes depending on the pan. You can add whatever toppings you like on it, roasted almonds and chocolate chips are our personal favourites.

(Recipe credit: Instagram/lifeofemma_i)

Pancake Cereal

This was the trend that everybody had been waiting for and a lot of people also took part in it. Pancake cereal was a perfect mixture of the two most loved breakfast items: Cereals and pancakes. Pancake cereals are bite-sized pancakes that everyone was making at home in an attempt to amp up their breakfast game during the lockdown.

These are also quite simple to make. Just mix 180g plain flour, 1tsp baking powder, a pinch of salt, 1-2 tbsp sugar or maple syrup, for sweetness, 1tsp vanilla extract and about 240g milk. Once you have the batter, on a pan, put some oil and let it heat. Take bite-size portions of the batter and put it on the pan. Once you see bubbles forming, flip the pancakes and let the other side cook. It is absolutely up to you, how you want to eat it. You can pour milk on the pancakes or maple syrup. There are no rules anymore.

(Recipe credits : Instagram/healthyeverydayliving_)

Maggi Omelette

Everyone’s favourite two-minute snack was also experimented with. It was no more about just boiling water and putting in the Maggi along with the given spice packet. People experimented with it and the result was omelette Maggi which is guaranteed to hit that mark everytime you eat it. This is also not that difficult to make. In a pan, boil Maggi and add the masala. Once the Maggi is 80% cooked, remove it from the heat. Beat the eggs and add them to the Maggi. Finally, put this mixture on a flat pan and let the omelette cook and you are good to go.

(Recipe credit: Instagram/gharfoodie)

Dessert Burger

This was one of the craziest trends that people are still trying out and experimenting with. The concept of this was really simple but it was the imagination of people that took it to a whole new level. There is no recipe here just follow your heart. If you have a sweet tooth, this one is for you. Between two slices of a burger, add whatever you think you would like. From chocolate sauce to ice cream, marshmallows, bananas, peanut butter and chocolate chips, some people even added waffles and entire cookies. With this recipe, you can go as bizarre as you want.

Which of these have you tried before?

