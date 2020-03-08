Happy Holi 2020: 3 beverages to make the festival memorable

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 15:03 IST

Playing with colours during Holi can be a lot of fun but roaming around under the sweltering sun can be a draining experience. Yes, there will be delicacies to munch on, but no Holi celebration is complete without the perfect beverage.

From thandai to lassi or shikanji there are numerous options to choose from to quench your thirst and revitalise your body.

Thandai: A curd-based cool drink, it is intricately associated with Holi and is known for its refreshing properties.

Ingredients

• 10 green elaichi seeds

• 1 tsp saunf

• 1/2 tsp black peppercorns

• 1/2 tsp dhania seeds

• 1/2 cup almonds

• 5 tablespoon sugar

• 3 tablespoon rose petals

• 2 tablespoon rose water

• 1 litre milk

Method

Roast all the spices in a wok and soak in ingredients. Set aside for 2 hours and grind into fine paste. Mix all the spices with milk and strain the liquid through a cloth. Decorate with rose petals and chill before serving.

Rose Lassi: Adding a dash of colour to the otherwise white beverage, the rose lassi gives a new flavor profile to the Holi spread.

Ingredients

• 2 cups curd

• 1 cup milk

• 1/2 cup chilled water

• 4 tablespoons sugar

• 2 tablespoons rose syrup

• Ice

• Chopped pistachios

Method

Add the curd, milk, chilled water, rose syrup, sugar and a few ice cubes into a blender and give it a whizz.

Check for sugar and add more if needed before transferring it into serving glasses. Sprinkle chopped pistachios on top and serve chilled.

Soda shikanji: For those who are averse to milk and milk products, the soda shikanji is an healthy alternative.

• 1 litre lemon soda

• Juice of 2 lemons

• 2 sliced green chillies

• 1 teaspoon chaat masala powder

• 1 pinch black salt

• 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

• 4 lemon wedges

• Mint leaves

• Ice cubes

Method

Fill pitcher with ice cubes and all the lime juice to it. Top it up with lemon soda. Grind green chillies along with chaat masala in a mortar, add a little water to it to make it a paste. Pour it into the pitcher.

Add lemon wedges and mint leaves into the pitcher and stir well. Serve immediately.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter