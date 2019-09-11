Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for September 11.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:19 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Exciting company is likely to make a journey most pleasurable. Possession of a property that had been booked before is possible. Interruptions on the academic front can unsettle you. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. Someone you have lent money to may dilly dally in returning the amount. Your performance can come into question at work and put you under pressure to perform. You will be able to get rid of an old ailment troubling you for long.

Love Focus: A great time is in store for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Excellent performance on the academic may come as a big relief for those getting the heebie-jeebies. A property dispute is possible and may pit you with someone close. You want to reach for the stars on the professional front, but don’t quite know how. A loan given to someone is likely to be returned with interest. An old friend may drop in and make the day enjoyable. Travelling with like-minded people will be fun. Good dietary habits adopted by you are likely to have positive fallout on health.

Love Focus: Those in love will need to work on their relationship to make it even stronger.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An overseas journey awaits some and promises much fun. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day. Your efforts and preparation will not let you down on the academic front.

You may find yourself being sidelined by others on the professional front. Financially, you will be in a much comfortable position than before. You will find a distinct improvement in your health and feel more energetic. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud.

Love Focus: Chances of your romantic aspirations getting dashed appear very real today, so tread the turf carefully.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A celebratory atmosphere may prevail at home. A long drive is likely to help you unwind. Those searching for suitable accommodation may get lucky today. Selective study can do you in on the academic front. Pressures at work may keep you on your toes. Good earning will make you absorb additional expenditure on a home project. Fitness may become your focus now and encourage you to join a gym or an exercise regime.

Love Focus: Romance promises much happiness today.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you.

A journey undertaken by you will be comfortable, but may get a bit delayed. Investments made in property are likely to give handsome returns.

Alertness on your part will help avoid errors on the professional or academic front This is the best time to invest in property with the sole aim of selling it at a later date. You can overstrain on the exercise front, so take adequate rests in between. Someone in the family can annoy you by being too strict.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are in luck today.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you may plan to visit a place of pilgrimage. A suitable place to stay is within the reach of those looking for accommodation. You are likely to prove your mettle on the academic front. Your financial prospects are likely to become stronger. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. A clash of egos can be expected on the work front. Concern for fitness can make you switch to a healthy lifestyle.

Love Focus: A budding office romance may become a reality for some.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you may get a chance to try out a new vehicle. A property is likely to come into your name. Thanks to your excellent performance, you may be amongst the frontrunners on the academic front. Getting involved and maintaining focus are certainly going to help you along the way. A contentious family issue will be discussed amicably and a solution arrived at. Financial stability may make you attempt something risky, but no loss is foreseen. You are likely to remain in a chirpy mood all day, as you find yourself fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Love beckons those longing for it.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to maintain your good showing on the academic front.

Performance on the professional and academic front remains on the track. A depressing situation can be encountered on the business front. Your insistence of doing daily workouts is likely to get you positive results on the health front. A property issue is likely to be settled amicably. Some rearrangements may be carried out on the home front may, just to bring in a change.

Love Focus: A recent association with someone from the opposite gender may soon take romantic overtones.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. You can lay your worries to rest on the academic front, as the situation remains most positive.

Professionals will find the day most fulfilling. You will have enough to set aside for a luxury item. This is a good time to start something at home. Running around to make a journey possible is foreseen. Those feeling under the weather will regain good health quickly.

Love Focus: Love life may need rekindling for romance to become happening once again!

Lucky Colour: Choclate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may opt to accompany someone on a journey Plans for acquiring a new property will fructify soon. You are likely to go all out to improve your situation on the academic front. Changes brought about on the work front are likely to favour you. Money you had been trying to recover from someone will materialise. You will need to curb your temper today, as you may offend someone. Performance of a family youngster is likely to make you proud.

Love Focus: Excitement threatens to go out of your love life, if you don’t do something immediately.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Excellent prospects for acquiring property are foreseen for some. You are likely to enjoy a long drive with friends. Getting the expected outcome on the academic front will seem like a godsend and boost your morale.

You may feel good about something you have achieved in your personal capacity. Those in business will have to think up some effective marketing ideas to increase profits. Health remains good through own efforts. Shifting to a new residence is indicated for some and will prove a welcome change. An overseas journey cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to peal for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A decision on the property front is expected soon. A family outing is on cards today. Distractions can keep you from giving your best on the academic front.

A raise or an increment can be expected. There will be no problem about money, as you start to earn well. You will enjoy excellent health by setting up a routine. A celebration on the family front cannot be ruled out and may prove most exciting.

Love Focus: Someone you love is likely to respond with similar vibes.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 09:42 IST