Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for August 22.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:39 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): one of you are likely to devote time looking up old friend and refreshing old contacts. If you are travelling for a vacation, the journey is likely to add to your excitement. Some new installation or house renovation may keep homemakers busy. Good opportunities will come to those who have cleared a tough competition or exam. Academically, your mental clarity and power of retention will hold you in good stead. Taking up an exercise routine seems possible for some and promises to lead them to perfect health. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. Previous investments that are set to mature are likely to strengthen your financial front.

Love Focus: You may regret someone’s unwanted attention on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: Y

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will need to step up physical activity to retain good health. Those entrusted with an important job on the home front will manage to deliver it in an efficient manner. Financial front is likely to get strengthened as past investments mature. Some of you are likely to enhance your career by remaining in the notice of those who matter. Be adequately prepared for a long journey as problems are foreseen. You will be able to raise a loan to buy property that had caught your fancy. Things remain under control on the academic front, as you put in your best efforts.

Love Focus: An excellent marriage proposal for you or someone eligible in the family is likely to be received.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will need to be more concerned about someone close to the family, as he or she expects much from you. Relations may get strained over property. Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front. Moneywise, you will save through some good bargains. Something started on the exercise front is likely to show results soon. You are likely to feel more confident in undertaking a complex assignment and do an excellent job of it too!

LoveFocus: Partner may win you over by his or her care and concern on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22):You are likely to work towards improving your financial situation. You can be burdened with additional work today, but you will be able to handle it. You will be able to easily blend a new exercise regimen with your daily routine and benefit. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. Chance meeting with someone exciting on a journey will make travelling fun. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a property. Rise in rank is preordained for those serving in the uniformed services.

Love Focus: You may have to keep romance on the back burner today.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Travelling out of station may appear more of a hassle than an enjoyable outing. Things work out fine for those planning to buy property. Someone you have reposed your faith in will help you out on the professional or academic front. Academically, your mental clarity and power of retention will hold you in good stead. A good time is foresee in your circle of friends and relatives today. Plans to enhance wealth will succeed and increase your financial strength. You are likely to pick up the threads on the professional or academic front and resolve to give it your best

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone you have a soft corner for is likely to make your day.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An out of town trip with someone special will turn out to be most memorable. Some of you may go in for builder flats in exchange for an ancestral property. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed. Workplace rivals will not be able to do much against you as you move from strength to strength. You may benefit from getting some additional information in your preparation on the academic front. For those feeling the pinch, financial situation is set to improve. Adopting something on the health front that suits you is likely for some.

Love Focus: Chances of missing a family function cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You can get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest. At work, you are set to give a good account of yourself and complete all given tasks to the satisfaction of superiors Chances of overspending cannot be ruled out for some. An old ailment is likely to respond to a new line of treatment. A difference of opinion can crop up on the family front and create differences. You will be in the process of consolidating what you have gained on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but will make it enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Chance to go on an official trip to an interesting place is likely for some. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. Support sought on the academic front may not be forthcoming and add to your panic. Your sincerity and dedication on the work front is likely to get rewarded. You may decide to wait for better options for investing your money. Healthy options chosen by you are likely to bring you a step closer to total fitness on the health front. Issues that have been worrying you in the past are likely get settled satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front can be expected.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long. Excellent progress is foreseen for those about to appear in an important exam or competition. sphere. Financial situation for those finding themselves in the red is slated to improve. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease need to take care. Some amicable solution is certain to be found for those involved in a family dispute. Travel bug can bite some and take them to some interesting places.

Love Focus: Something you say or do is likely to upset lover and spoil your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An achievement on the professional or academic front is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Earning is set to enhance as you make special efforts to reach out for more profits. You can get irregular in your exercise routine, so keep up the motivation. Argument on a trivial issue started at home may turn ugly, if you are not careful. A vacation may beckon, so go pack your bags and set out for someplace exotic. Chance of inheriting some assets is possible for some. Your disinterest will be distinctly visible in your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: The one you desire is likely to shower love on you and make the romantic front rosy!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Enjoying togetherness with family cannot be ruled out for some You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. Those wanting to rent out property may not get a suitable tenant. You will be extra efficient at work and not likely to leave any work for the next day. You will have to think up some more ways of earning, if you want to become financially stable Those feeling under the weather for sometime will show good recovery. You will find confidence returning on the academic front in facing an impending exam or competition.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to turn into action today, so organise something special for two!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Sheer joy is likely to be experienced by some planning a fun trip. Chance to acquire a house may come to some. Insulating yourself from stress on the academic front will help in giving your best. You are likely to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. You can be daggers drawn with someone on the social front, because of a contentious family issue. Someone is likely to guide you correctly in matters that confound you. Health remains satisfactory through diet control and exercising.

Love Focus: You may feel love struck with a stranger and it may be a beginning of the romance.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 07:38 IST