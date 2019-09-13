Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for September 13.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:42 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Financial help will be forthcoming for those seeking it. Taking French leave from office cannot be ruled out for some. Worries regarding someone in the family are likely to disappear soon. Whatever you are doing for keeping fit may not be adequate, so add a workout routine. Plans to visit a tourist destination may be put into effect now. Favourable outcome of a pending property issue can be expected. On the social front, you may feel someone is hell bent on sidelining you.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect a thrilling time in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You can make the mistake of taking things easy on the academic front, so wake up while there is still time. Health poses no problems, as your focus turns to fitness. Trusting someone with money may turn out to be a folly, so be wary.

On the professional front, you are likely to make superiors eat out of your hands! you to loosen your purse strings. Fun time is foreseen for those setting out on a vacation. Postpone any property deal for some other date. Escalated charges of something you are getting done on the home front may catch you by surprise and compel

Love Focus: Kiss and make up is indicated for those who were daggers drawn with spouse earlier.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to wind up all the pending work at home. A ticket for a journey may remain unconfirmed and give you a rough time. Joining health conscious people on the fitness front is likely to do you good. Raising a loan may have its share of difficulties, but you are likely to manage it somehow. Your qualifications are likely to raise your professional price, so don’t settle for anything less than a hefty package. Don’t get disheartened by minor setbacks on the academic front, as you are poised to excel. Shifting to a new accommodation is on the cards for those looking for something suitable.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to floor you on the romantic front, so play your cards well.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good company promises to make a journey most entertaining. Giving out property on rent at favourable terms and conditions is indicated for some property owners. Don’t let anything distract you from your aim on the academic front. Your desire for perfect figure and physique is likely to be fulfilled soon. It is best not to flaunt your wealth in public, as it can make people envious. You may not be your convincing best on the professional front, which may affect your dealings. Someone’s support on the family front will prove most reassuring.

Love Focus: Initiative on the romantic front may not come from you, as you have too many things on your mind.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A journey, just to look someone up, may be undertaken by some. An important decision on property owned by you is expected soon. Your performance on the academic front will be heartening. Focussing on your dietary intake will be in your interest. Good financial management may find you saving a lot. Those new on the job may have to adjust quickly to the office environment. You may not like a parent or family elder keeping track of your activities.

Love Focus: Happiness and joy pervades the home front and keep you mentally at ease.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone close may invite you on a vacation and let you have a time of your life! A suitable accommodation is yours and that too within your budget. Time management may assume importance on the academic front. Health remains good due to your efforts. Financial front remains stable. A business is likely to pull in less money, than usual. A child is likely to perform well.

Love Focus: Romantic prospects have never looked brighter, so go forth and pair up as soon as you can!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A property issue you are apprehensive about is likely to be settled amicably. Excellent showing on the academic front is likely to boost your morale.

Avoid excesses to keep good health. Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in a healthy state. At work, you will be able to maintain the tempo and complete most of your tasks. Something you wanted done at home may have to wait. You will need to remain extra careful on the road, especially if behind the wheel.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp is likely to win your heart!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will welcome the change that travel is likely to bring. Taking possession of property is indicated for some. Excelling on the academic front is your aim and you are not likely to spare any efforts for achieving it. Strong will power will be instrumental in keeping you fit and on the go on the health front. Don’t be impulsive in investing in any scheme that you chance upon, as it can make you lose money. Those in the service sector are likely to find the day satisfying. Changes made on the home front are likely to be appreciated by all.

Love Focus: You will have to be tactful in handling lover today.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Selling immovable property at market price may not be as easy as it had first seemed. You are likely to give your best and enjoy the returns on the academic front. Laziness can have adverse effect on your health, so don’t give up on workouts. Loosening your purse strings at the wrong place and at the wrong time may prove heavy on the financial front. Spouse may blow hot and cold over an issue at home, so keep your cool. Trying out a new vehicle for an out of town drive is possible. Instant results in what you have accomplished at work may not be forthcoming, so don’t get impatient.

Love Focus: Relationship with someone you have a soft corner for may turn more than platonic.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Acquiring new property is indicated for some. Don’t feel surprised if you get isolated on the social front and it will be your actions that are to blame.

A persistent health problem disappears, as you take long strides towards achieving perfect fitness. Financially, you will remain most comfortable and will have enough to splurge. Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front and will help you unwind. Weather can play a spoilsport in a meticulously planned trip. Issues at work will need to be handled one at a time to do full justice to them.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction shows all indications of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 13, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Chances of inheriting a property look bright for some. You will remain strong on the academic front. Taking up meditation and yoga with health in mind cannot be ruled out for some. Don’t default in paying back a loan. You are likely to give a good account of yourself at work. Someone you know may expect to be offered a ride, so don’t disappoint. Your creativity and eye for detail is likely to prove a boon for your home.

Love Focus: You may take exception to someone showing inordinate interest in you on the romantic front, but may not be able to convey it.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone’s good gesture will save you from facing the traffic today. House hunting may prove tedious for those looking for suitable accommodation. Academic front will remain favorable. You will strive to remain fit, despite minor health problems facing you. Investment options will be aplenty, but you will do well to wait out for some more time. You are likely to make a special place for yourself in the hearts of your superiors on the professional front. You may resent someone taking important decisions on your behalf on the family front.

Love Focus: Being sensitive to the tender feelings of partner will make love grow stronger.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 05:42 IST