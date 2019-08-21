Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for August 21.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may get the time to resume something important that you have left midway at work.Stay away from the gossip mill on the family front as you can become someone’s target.Interest in health foods is likely to be awakened in some. You will need to curb your tendency of wasting money on others. On the road, don’t be rash or brash and end up in a crash! Delay in taking possession of a house is indicated. Going out of your way to help out someone will be much appreciated by all.

Love Focus: Your romantic mood seems contagious, so expect a great time with spouse or lover!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): On the work front, you will be appreciated for calling a spade a spade. You are likely to be kept busy on the home front. Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. It is still not time to reap the dividends of previous investments. You can get into a legal hassle regarding a piece of ancestral property. Give ear to others and they are certain to reciprocate. Undertake a journey only if you feel it is worth it, as you may end up wasting your time.

Love Focus: Lover will help you in coming out of your shell and enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Travel to a happening place with friends and family is foreseen for some. Mortgaging a house or property cannot be ruled out for some. The day catches you in a philosophical mood and makes you reflect on what had been, what is and what will be. If health is causing worry, don’t delay in getting yourself checked. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to hold your own by judicious spending. Finally, you may find things improving both on the personal and professional fronts. Someone in the family is likely to be on his or her own.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a belligerent mood today, so watch your step!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. You can be compelled to make a trip that you know is a waste of time. An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land. Always seeking your own popularity in any gathering is like seeking the impossible! Dreams of making it big on the financial front are likely to be realized sooner than expected. Not being proactive on the professional front may impart a feeling to some that they have outlived their utility. You will need to remain consistent in your exercise routine, if fitness is your aim, irregularity will just not do.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom for the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to devote your energies to make home a happy place to be in. Accompanying your near and dear ones on a journey promises lots of fun. Investing in property is indicated for some, which may prove a financial boon at a later date. Emotional bonding with someone who shares your ideas cannot be ruled out. Those feeling weak and listless of late may find their strength and energy returning. Having to spend money to uphold a family tradition may not seem palatable, but take it in your stride. Your contributions on the work front may get you a step nearer to the next promotion.

Love Focus: A love-hate relationship that you are enduring can come to an end, only if you start calling a spade a spade and take your stand where you think you are right.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will be able to complete the paperwork for acquiring new property. You display the uncanny ability to return from the brink of disaster and re-establish yourself. Some of you are likely to follow in the footsteps of your more health-conscious friends and benefit. A difference of opinion with spouse is possible and may prove upsetting. You may get into two minds regarding a journey. Some of you are likely to start earning well or experience a windfall. A gross miscalculation on the professional or business front threatens to turn things unfavourable.

Love Focus: You will be able to free yourself from the inhibitions that were preventing you from expressing yourself on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family life is likely to fill you with happiness. You can take a short journey to meet someone close. A property that fits your budget is likely to be found. On the academic front, you will remain satisfied with your performance. You are likely to focus on health now and succeed in your efforts of keeping physically fit. Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. Work is likely to chase you and make you panicky.

Love Focus: Don’t get too possessive in love.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family will be supportive, but only to an extent. Taking a break from work for a short vacation is possible. A simmering property issue can be raked up by someone close. You are likely to maintain your strong presence on the academic front. There is no point in overstraining yourself on the exercise front. Bring some method into your workouts. Those connected with export and import can expect a windfall. You will be able to consolidate your financial strength and even buy some assets.

Love Focus: Someone’s false promises and sweet talk may sway you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family gathering can get you totally involved and prey on your time too. If you are undertaking a journey today, you are certain to make good time. It is important to go into the nitty-gritty of a property transaction. You continue your above average showing on the academic front. Avoid excesses, if you value your health. Money lent to someone close appears as good as lost. At work, seeing things from others point of view is likely to present a clearer picture.

Love Focus: Waning interest in love life needs urgent resurrection, so get into the mood!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): There is a bright chance of an overseas travel for some. Price of a property owned by you is likely to escalate multifold and add to your financial worth. Haste not only makes waste, but can get you into dire straits on the academic front, if you are not careful. Good health is assured, as you get motivated to shake a leg. A gross miscalculation on the professional or business front threatens to turn things unfavourable. Family will be supportive and prove a great help in whatever you are involved in. Those with money to invest may still be looking for some good options.

Love Focus: You are careful in matters of love, but this may make you wait for the right partner endlessly on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may be preparing for a celebration or a wedding in the family. It may become difficult to avoid delays in a journey undertaken by you. Good returns can be expected by those investing in property. There is no fun in floating around on your bloated ego, as you run the risk of becoming stereotyped. Maintaining daily routine will help you in keeping good health. Some of you are likely to start earning well or experience a windfall. Not grasping a task in the first instance is likely to test the patience of a senior at work, so remain mentally present.

Love Focus: True love that had been eluding you for long is likely to be found and make the romantic front blissful.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you are likely to reach the final stage of acquiring property. Your popularity on the social front is set to get a boost. Travelling may not be on your mind, but don’t disappoint others. Don’t tax your savings in buying something not so essential. Your contributions on the work front may get you a step nearer to the next promotion. Deteriorating health of someone close may cause worry.

Love Focus: Getting jilted on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

