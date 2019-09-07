Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for September 7.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Accompany someone on a long journey may come as a nice change for you. Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. Thoroughness in work will prove a huge asset for you on the academic front. Change in dietary habits will be a step in the right direction for those trying to restore health. Handsome profits promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Setting up something new may take a lot of time at work. You will be able to achieve peace and tranquility on the home front.

Love Focus: There is no point in dragging a relationship, if ideologies don’t meet, so take a call.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Property owned by you will begin to give good returns. A support you expect on the academic front may not materialise and put you in dire straits. An exercise regimen may be taken up seriously by some. Be careful of bad investments, as it can affect your financial stability. Some good moves at work will bring you into superior’s focus and help you in stepping up your career. You will find the family supportive and encouraging. You may enjoy a short vacation.

Love Focus: It takes two to tango, so don’t shy away from keeping the other half happy.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A journey may prove fruitful in more ways than one. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts. A competitive situation on the academic front is likely to bring the best in you. Be careful on the health front, as some ailment or the other can pester you. You can get careless with money. Confusion regarding some additional responsibility at work will need to be sorted out with higher ups. Beefing up home security is important, so don’t neglect it.

Love Focus: Lover may complaint of being taken for granted, so show more love and tenderness.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): There is a fair chance of getting possession of a flat or plot. Tread carefully on the academic front, as you are liable to get confused. An advice given by someone may prove priceless on the health front. Previous investments or inheritance will help to keep your coffers brimming. Don’t broach any issue with a senior till you are not scrutinised it in detail. Some changes on the home front will be most welcome. A journey you were looking forward to may have to be cancelled.

Love Focus: Chance to spend quality time with lover is possible today.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Peace and serenity are assured on the home front. Taking a detour to your destination to avoid congested roads is advised. This is a good day for buying property. Your grasping powers will not let you down on the academic front.

Joining a gym or taking up a fitness regimen cannot be ruled out for some. Your earning is likely to get balanced out by your spending, but you will still maintain a solid position on the financial front. Don’t broach any issue with a senior till you have not scrutinized it in detail.

Love Focus: Differences in a relationship are likely to crop up due to your egotism.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A business venture is likely to start giving positive results. Spouse may not be in talking terms with you today for something that you have said or done. Don’t undertake a journey on someone’s behalf. You may not get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. You are likely to achieve your goal on the academic front. You are likely to take it upon yourself to keep fit and keep all ailments at bay. Becoming rich overnight cannot be ruled out for some, especially those in trade.

Love Focus: You are likely to be at your impressive best in a chance to romance!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some delays are foreseen in a long journey, but on the whole it will be comfortable. Getting embroiled in a property dispute cannot be ruled out for some. Intelligent application of mind may help in bailing you out on the academic front. Meditation, yoga or an exercise regime will do much to bring you back into shape. Chances of getting shortchanged in a financial transaction cannot be ruled out, so remain extra vigilant. Your image as a professional is set to get a boost. Something that you wanted done on the home front may have to wait a bit more.

Love Focus: Your desire for a mate may soon find you hitting the romantic path.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A decision regarding property or some other asset is likely to be in your favour. You will manage to hold your own on the academic front. Efforts will be required to keep health on track. Bank balance remains healthy, as you become judicious in your spending. You may need to catch the frequency of a family member, if you don’t want misunderstandings occurring on the social front. Stars for travel burn bright and may take you on a long journey.

Efficiency and sense of responsibility is your strength that makes seniors repose trust in you.

Love Focus: It may take some efforts to improve lover’s bad mood today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An opportunity for overseas travel may stare you in the face. Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance. Although you fare satisfactorily on the academic front, some regret may pick on your mind regarding performance. Academic front may take its toll on your health, so reduce your burden and stick to healthy eating. Giving to charity will not be a waste of money, but will help boost your image. You may get pulled up at work for not sharing a responsibility. You may play host to someone coming to stay with you.

Love Focus: Love and romance are likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your travel plans may undergo a few changes due to someone’s insistence. This is not the right day to deal in property. Challenges on the academic front will prove a cakewalk for you. Health remains good, despite your lethargy in shaking a leg! Impulse buying needs to be resisted, if you want to save for the future. You may be commended for your efforts at work by those who matter. Don’t involve yourself in a family issue, if you can help it.

Love Focus: An incorrigible romantic that you are, expect the love front to be most happening today!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Acquiring property by way of inheritance is possible for some. A breather may be needed on the academic front to get you refreshed and rejuvenated.

Health remains satisfactory. You remain tight-fisted on the financial front. Shoddy work is likely to get you hauled up by superiors. Someone close to you may suggest a suitable mate for your child or someone close. A friend or colleague may solve your commuting problem.

Love Focus: Give some more time for romance to take root.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 17, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Homemakers may have to lay down the do’s and don’ts for members, just to keep the home front presentable. Problems can be encountered en route in a long journey. Good returns from an existing property are likely.

Expect the unexpected on the academic front. Following in someone’s footsteps on the health front, just to attain total fitness, is a distinct possibility. Previous investments are likely to make you comfortable on the financial front. Remain in readiness on the work front, as you may get a short notice to accomplish something on the professional front.

Love Focus: Don’t be too adamant about your say in the relationship.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

