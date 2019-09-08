Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for September 8.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): New drivers are likely to gain confidence by availing a chance to drive on a long journey. You will manage to book property that you had been wanting to for long. You are likely to be much sought after on the social front. Some minor ailment on the health front can trouble you for a long period, if you are not cautious enough to prevent it. Earning on the side shows signs of drying up. Keep your mood swings under control as they threaten to spoil the work atmosphere. Homemakers will succeed in improving the home décor by using local resources.

Love Focus: A marriage is on the anvil for some and can be solemnized soon.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Pisces

Taurus (April 21-May 20): Acquiring property is indicated for some. You have a way with words, so don’t be surprised if you impress someone from the opposite camp! A health initiative will benefit you in the long run. Going for an outing with family and friends is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Be careful on the road while driving . Freelancers can increase their earning potential. Professionals will need to be at their networking best to get good deals..

Love Focus: Regular dose of romance promises to keep you chirpy and rejuvenated.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Family life will be most satisfying as you make plans together. Possibility of visiting a pilgrimage site cannot be ruled out for some. Those putting property on the market can expect good returns, as the real estate market experiences an upswing. Your sincerity and inquisitiveness can encourage you to get involved in whatever is happening around you.

You may neglect health due to your busy schedule. Don’t be so kind hearted as to give loan to someone you know will not return it. A piece of good news on the professional front can prove highly motivating.

Love Focus: Differences with spouse need to be handled with care.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Driving down to a friend’s place out of town will be fun. Difficulties are foreseen in completing some formalities for possessing a property. Meeting like-minded people will prove most enjoyable. Health worries become a thing of the past as you move towards total fitness. Instituting checks and balances for controlling expenditure may become necessary. Things move smoothly on the professional front as your focus remains unwavering. You may not like a family elder interfering in your personal life.

Love Focus: Those seeking love can get attracted to someone soon.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Thrilling time is in store for some in an outing. Buying new property is possible. Getting guidance from an expert will help you come back into shape. You can find a drastic improvement in your health just by starting a fitness regimen. Your request for salary hike can be considered sympathetically. Parents may nag you over an issue and may not even listen to your side of the story. Overspending can affect your bank balance, but you will be able to nurse it back to health.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts and longing for partner may make you focus on love today.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A sightseeing tour with friends is likely to prove most enjoyable. You can become serious regarding owning property and do something about it. Diligence pays, as you display good performance in a competitive situation. Mental stress will become a thing of the past for some. Financially, you may find yourself in a most favorable situation. Those in business are likely to achieve much today. Domestic front appears harmonious, but someone can upset you day’s plan by arriving unannounced at home.

Love Focus: A difference of opinion should be best avoided on the relationship front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to enjoy travelling with family today. Acquiring property is on the cards. A chance encounter with someone you admire can leave you dumbfounded. An upbeat mood will keep minor ailments at bay. Financial gains are indicated for those playing the stocks. Family issues that are leading to disputes are likely to be resolved amicably. Those hoping for a prized posting or appointment can be in for a disappointment.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to make the most of this day.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A journey you want to undertake is likely to materialize. A piece of property may pit you against someone close. This is a good time to visit someone who can be of help to you in the future. Those worried will get positive indications on the health front. You will not get the full outstanding amount from the one you had loaned money to, but it will be returned. You give a good account of yourself in a task at work. Family will be supportive of your ideas, but only to an extent.

Love Focus: The discovery that someone loves and admires you can get you all excited on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family gathering promises oodles of fun. A vacation is on the cards for those wanting a break from routine. Matters regarding property will be resolved amicably. Those struggling on the education front will need to further tighten their belts. You will get a new lease of life as far as health is concerned. Those looking for a suitable accommodation are likely to find one that fits their pocket. There will be mistakes galore in an assignment submitted by you at work.

Love Focus: You may find lover or spouse a bit indifferent. It’s time to do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Don’t start anything new as chances of facing hurdles on the professional front are foreseen. Loosening your purse strings is likely to win someone over on the family front. Moneywise, you will not face any problems as you will have enough. A lot of time is likely to be wasted in commuting today. Property owned by you is likely to give good monetary returns. Students aiming for a particular institute are likely to realize their dreams. You are likely to devote some more time in looking after your fitness and physique.

Love Focus: Little gestures of partner are likely to make love life exciting.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will be able to enjoy the same quality of life that you used to as money comes to you. It is best not to antagonize people who matter on the professional front, as you can face adversity at work. Home environment can remain tension-filled. You are likely to make the right impression on those who matter on the professional or academic front. Good health is foreseen for those suffering for long. Travel only if it is necessary today. You will manage to get the paperwork completed for acquiring property.

Love Focus: Someone who secretly admires you may need a push from your side to express love.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A great family time is foreseen for some. Travelling as a group to somewhere exciting is on the cards. You are likely to be pleased with the results of the fitness regimen that you had adopted. Money will not pose any problems as you spend judiciously. You will need to increase your pace on the work front, if you don’t want things getting piled up. An excellent opportunity to own a house may come to you. This is an excellent time to push your career up the corporate ladder as opportunities are certain to come your way.

Love Focus: Your suggestion for an exclusive evening out is likely to be lapped up by lover!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 10:20 IST