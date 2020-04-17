Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 17, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The 12 signs of the zodiac have their individual personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes offer an insight into our daily lifeand how it will fare for all of us. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may sacrifice your comfort for getting back in shape by starting an exercise regimen. Excellent prospects on the academic front may keep you in an upbeat mood. You may have to keep a low profile as some mistake committed by you may get discovered.

A person on your wrong side at work is likely to come close to you and maintain a lasting professional relationship. A little tightening of belt is bound to improve your monetary situation. A stressful situation on the domestic front will be successfully overcome.

Love Focus: A resolution is in sight for those not pulling along in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to lead a fit and healthy life by becoming health conscious. An exciting time is foreseen for youngsters. Maintaining pace on the academic front will not prove too difficult. Someone’s helping hand is likely to prove a boon in wrapping up the pending chores.

You do well at work, but don’t expect superiors to gauge it for themselves, spell it out to them. Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. Presence of family on the side of those embarking on something new will be reassuring.

Love Focus: You will find care and concern bestowed upon you by partner simply overwhelming.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Something that you have introduced in your daily routine will prove most beneficial on the health front. You will be able to prepare well for a competition on the academic front. A favourable development on the social front may leave you in a highly excited state! Only your own initiative will help you in proceeding towards your goal on the professional front. Someone known will give you correct guidance in a financial matter. Support of family will assume importance for those planning to settle someplace else.

Love Focus: Romance thrills, but can distract you from other important pursuits.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may be motivated to come back in shape and take some sport or a physical activity. Those appearing for exam or competition will do well to keep up the tempo of studies. Someone important may give you a chance at something that you had been hoping for.

A new partnership is likely to be forged, but test the waters before you venture into unknown territory. Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. It may be difficult to convince a friend or a family member for assistance on the home front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will feel much fitter than before, as your efforts on the health front succeed. You may have to be in the grip of things, as there may be too many loose ends to tie. A glamorous job can fill some with self-importance and prevent them from looking beyond the tip of their nose! You may want to invest money in some funds but do not forget to take the right guidance first. You will be able to convince the family on your ideas and get full support.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as Cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. Junking the junk food and adopting a balance diet is advised in the interest of overall health. Things that were looking bleak sometime back may begin to appear promising now on the academic front. This is a fantastic day, when someone will give you a red carpet treatment! Entrepreneurs will have to do much more to get their products accepted by the public as they can face failure. Cutting corners and tightening purse strings will be required to tide over a bad monetary spell.

Love Focus: Those going steady on the sly run the risk of their affair getting discovered.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23) Keeping fit can become your focus, for which you may want to experiment with a regular home work out schedule. Your desire to settle abroad may take some more time. Love and blessings of elders makes you confident enough to catch up with the competition on the academic front. You may need to be more visible on the work front to get noticed by people who matter. You can expect a lot of praise from colleagues and seniors at work for a job well done. An advice of someone clued up financially will help in stabilising the monetary front. Family tensions will soon get replaced by peace and tranquillity at home.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those working out with the aim of building their body are soon likely to succeed. Academic performance remains above par, as you manage to devote time and attention to academic matters. You will need to take one step at a time, as rushing things may not serve your purpose.

Those wanting to get noticed and make their mark on the professional front will need to work harder. Discussing investment options with a financial expert will help you take the correct decision. You will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition.

Love Focus: Person you are in love with will offer you something you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to become more responsible where health is concerned and reap rich rewards. Remaining in touch with performers on the academic front will be in your interest. Mending fences with the one you don’t see eye to eye on the social front will be a step in the right direction. There is a distinct possibility of a raise or promotion for those in government service. Don’t pay any kind of advance today without knowing complete details.

Love Focus: Your independent ways can put a strain on romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Despite apprehensions, you will be able to get rid of a health problem facing you.Networking will only help to certain extent on the academic front, so get down to mastering the subjects, if you want to fare well. At work, you will have your way and revive the projects that had been shelved for long. Consider carefully before investing in a scheme that seems too good to be true.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you take special pains to ignite the flames of passion!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Taking up an exercise regimen is on the cards for some in their quest for total fitness. Seniors may hold high expectations from you regarding a project on the academic front, so work hard to prove them right. Doing someone a good turn on the social front is likely to be paid back in the same coin at a later date. Your unique style will help you take positive strides towards your professional goals. Money is likely to come from unexpected sources and strengthen the monetary front. It is best to toe the line of a parent or family elder than adopt a confrontational attitude.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your own efforts.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Following a health advice in letter and spirit is likely to keep you in a fine fettle. Spending time with your near and dear ones most refreshing and rejuvenating. Difficulties faced on the academic front will need to be addressed, before they become insurmountable. Those appearing for a competition can expect things to turn out favourable. Professionals looking for a job switch can expect to get a good break, even in these trying times! Hard work is likely to translate into continuously increasing financial strength. It will be in your interest to take the responsibility of a family youngster in your own hands.

Love Focus: You are likely to be impressed by someone from the opposite gender and get bitten by the love bug!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

