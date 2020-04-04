Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 4, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 07:04 IST

The 12 zodiac signs have distinct personalities and characteristics. Horoscopes give a hint about how our day is going to fare for all of us, so read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:



* Aries (March 21-April 20): Temporary relief is indicated for those facing health problems. You may not be able to undertake a journey due to some unavoidable circumstances. A new academic session can find some enjoying their heart out. You are likely to provide full backing to a family member for earning extra bucks. Listening to someone’s advice on the professional front will be in your interest.

Love Focus: You are likely to strengthen romantic front by spending more time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): It will be in your interest to guide a family youngster on the academic front. This is the day to sit and reflect on the past and chart a fresh course ahead. Money will be the highlight of the day as you earn handsome amount. Give opinion only when asked for at work. A permanent solution for an ailment may be opted by some.

Love Focus: Someone who secretly loves you may convey the same in a most subtle manner.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): You are likely to introduce a few health tips into your lifestyle and reap healthy returns. Tensions on the family front are likely to get sorted out. You can feel proud of an achievement of a family member. Those trying to achieve something personal may get lucky. Those worried about financing educational pursuits will find the money when the time comes! You may have to take your chances in an interview conducted on a short notice.

Love Focus: You are likely to come close to someone you had only recently met. This could be the beginning of a whirlwind romance!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Some of you may be attracted to occult sciences. A hobby may fascinate you, but you may be too lazy to take it up. An interesting neighbourhood incident will keep you happily engrossed today. You are likely to find things moving favourably on the professional front. A friend may introduce you to a new exercise regimen. You will get full support from spouse in whatever you choose to undertake.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your feelings to someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A child or family youngster may need disciplining. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. Students will need to show enthusiasm for a project to fare well. Money will not pose much problem, as you are likely to have enough. Those undergoing professional courses will be able to overcome all hurdles and difficulties. You are likely to make all out efforts to gain total fitness and succeed.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today, as it may interfere with what you are presently doing.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to remain mentally preoccupied today. Planning something with the family will be more work, than enjoyment. Some of you can accompany your friends setting out on an adventure trip. You will be able to maintain regular practice to reap rich dividends in a sporting discipline. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on something you had been wanting for long. Taking advice of seniors may get you out of your present predicament.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get lucky and find somebody suitable.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Homemakers will manage to reset the house. Some of you can remain busy in completing a task given on the professional or academic front.

A long pending payment is received and promises to make you financially secure. Growth prospects may not look promising for those seeking to change their line. Someone may be after you to improve your figure and health.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than happy to be with you as you balance work and romance.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Heeding the advice of elders will be in your interest. A new idea looks promising and needs to be given shape, so find time for it. Your focus is likely to help you achieve what you have set out for. Drive away all the negativity from your mind to enjoy the day. Those suffering from health problems will find their condition improving.

Love Focus: With you around there will be nothing but excitement on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to nurse an ailing family member back to health. Issues on the domestic front are likely to be managed well. Avoid travelling, if things can be organised through other ways. Don’t let someone who irritates you cross the line, whether at work or home. You will manage to raise finances for something urgent without any problems. You will manage to complete all unfinished tasks on the work front.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation promises ‘goose-pimply’ excitement!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will need all the tact and diplomacy at your disposal to handle a family member. It is best to overcome difficulties on the academic front initially only, than to face tension and stress later. You may be finicky where spending money is concerned, but this will help in maintaining a stable financial front. Some of you can take the first step in establishing yourself in your professional circle. You will be able to curb excesses to keep good health.

Love Focus: You are likely to feel much closer than before to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Fitness enthusiasts will put in efforts to acquire a perfect physique. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Postpone a trip, if possible. You are set to enjoy the exclusive company of people of eminence. Good decisions and wise investments on the financial front will find you monetarily strong. There is no looking back for you on the professional front, as you take confident strides to achieve the unachievable!

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavour is likely to bear fruit as you find your ideal match.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family youngster can insist on doing something that you do not approve of. Despite your expectations, your performance may need a push on the academic front. Good savings will allow you to think of purchasing a major item. Your current profession is likely to give you immense satisfaction and make you move ahead with confidence. Health remains excellent, as you take all the measures to remain fit.

Love Focus: Space is what you may require on the romantic front, so avoid lover in a tactful way!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter