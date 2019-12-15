Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 15, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

A new day brings a new set of challenges for us. We all wish that someone would tell us exactly what the future holds. That way the day would become much easier. Worry not as horoscopes do just that. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Let’s see what the day has to offer you today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Hanging out with like minded people will make you happy. Praise is in store for those thinking out of the box on the professional front. Continue doing whatever you are doing to remain healthy. Some of you will have to curb your splurging ways. Moodiness of a family member can spoil the domestic environment. Don’t speed up on the road. Caution is advised for those dealing in property.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is foreseen and will bring you two close to each other.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Chances of inheriting property look bright for some. It is best not to make certain matters on the social front your business. Socially, your presence will be much looked forward to. Remaining regular in workouts is the key to achieve total health. Your financial situation is set to improve, as earning opportunities come to you. Help from co-workers in a time consuming task will be forthcoming on the work front. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Discomfort is likely to be faced in a long journey.

Love Focus: A journey may liven up your romantic life, as you meet someone who sweeps you off your feet!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Taking a break from the routine for a short vacation is possible. Some of you can go legal in asserting your rights. Your helpful nature may come in for praise on the social front. Those trying out the gym for the first time need to be careful. Money lent to someone is likely to be returned. Gains are foreseen for those in the legal profession. Other commitments may make you hard pressed for time for carrying out something important on the family front.

Love Focus: You may feel romantic, but may not get a chance to convert feelings into action!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. An issue regarding property, hanging fire for long, is likely to be resolved. Don’t bank too much on your luck today, as it can let you down at the most inopportune moment!

You will manage to stick to a healthy diet and remain fit. Some clarification will need to be sought on a financial issue, before you take the next step. A project left halfway by someone else may come on your shoulders, but your efforts will be acknowledged. You are likely to be at your convincing best to lay the fears of family members at rest regarding something.

Love Focus: Think well before trusting a friend to act as a catalyst in bringing romance into your life.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Some guests can come and stay with you unannounced and upset your daily routine. Don’t proceed on a journey, if you are not feeling up to it. Possession of a house booked long back my come into your hands. You are likely to find yourself more orderly and methodical in something that is steadily gaining importance in your life. Following a diet fad will help you remain in shape. Some of you are set to grow financially strong. It may seem difficult to please a senior today, but you will get around him or her.

Love Focus: Taking some time out for romance will prove refreshing.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will need to prioritize things on the home front, so as not to miss out anything important. An outdoor activity will help achieve top physical fitness. Those planning to buy a vehicle or property may encounter difficulties in raising a loan. This is a good time for organizing a gathering, just to meet your dear ones. It is time to get going on the fitness front to improve health. A shopping spree cannot be ruled out for some. Client may want a more thorough job on the professional front, then what is presented.

Love Focus: Lover may break your heart by not keeping a promise.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): If you are looking for property, the time seems favourable. Helpful attitude and your way with people are likely to ensure your popularity on the social front.

Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. An old ailment can pester you, but will be taken care of. Things start looking promising on the financial front. Someone can play dirty with you at work to embarrass you, so be careful. Helping out on the domestic front will give you a sense of immense satisfaction.

Love Focus: Spouse may be cross with you for not doing something him or she wanted.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Something desired on the social front will be yours. Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. Those repaying loan will need to make it their top priority. You will feel much more at home on the professional front now, than before. It may become difficult to mend fences with rivals in a property dispute. Changes that you desire to institute at home may not be agreed to by others. Don’t delay a journey by road.

Love Focus: Dream vacation with lover is about to become a reality.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Chances of going on a vacation look bright. Taking possession of a new house is on the cards for some. Keep personal differences with someone under wraps.

A business venture promises excellent returns. Take up some healthy activity. At work, you will successfully thwart someone’s attempt to burden you with additional work. Performance of a family youngster can become a matter of pride for you.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy someone’s attention on the romantic front, so do reciprocate just to keep him or her motivated!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. Better returns from property can be expected. Attending an official function is on the cards for some, but it may turn out to be a damp affair. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. Eating right will keep you fit and energetic. Curbing your urge to splurge will be a big help. Someone can go back on his word in a commitment given on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to stand you up today and annoy you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family youngster can venture out independently. Fatigue and irritation may be the lot of those undertaking a long journey today. Some of you are likely to come a step closer to acquiring property. Refurbishing and redecorating the house is likely to give you immense satisfaction today. Joining a gym or taking up yoga or meditation classes cannot be ruled out for some. Money flows in smoothly and will not be a cause for worry. A personal job outside the house will get accomplished only by going there yourself.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors may bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Health remains excellent as you get body conscious. Wasteful expenditure needs to be curbed. Homemakers can feel burdened with household chores. Highway driving can thrill some. Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one. Those trying desperately to come back in shape may find some improvement. At work, you are likely to give a good account of yourself and come into the notice of those who matter.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship shows all signs of passing through a turbulent phase.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

