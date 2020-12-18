Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 18, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:12 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You seem to be extra efficient today and will be able to wind up a lot of work on the domestic front. An out of town business development tour may not prove to be worth the effort. Solid gains are seen for those investing in properties. Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. Those in uniformed services can crave for a better posting. Weather changes can affect health if not careful.

Love Focus: Sharing your innermost feelings with lover will prove most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20): Socially, this seems to be an excellent day when whatever you do is likely to be followed by others. A family member is likely to disappoint you, but there is little you can do about it. Avoid crowded places and heavy traffic today as some problems are foreseen. A good break on the business front is foreseen for some. Some of you can pass through a tight financial situation. Those suffering from an ailment are likely to show improvement.

Love Focus: An impromptu meeting plan with the lover is likely to bring you in a happy state.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An outing with friends may not be as exciting as it appears. Purchasing your dream house may still take some more time. Health remains good. Finding time to enjoy socially may seem tough at this juncture, but you will manage it somehow. This is the time to plan your finances for the future. Doctors and engineers can expect a satisfying day both professionally and monetarily. A family member may not agree to with your thoughts.

Love Focus: Love life remains most fulfilling, as lover showers love and affection.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Newlyweds will manage to travel someplace to be along together. Those thinking of getting their house converted into builder floors should give it a second thought. Playing the good host at a party organised by you is possible. You may look for good investment options as money comes to you. Your advice on a professional matter will come in handy. Age-related ailments cannot be ruled out for some oldsters. Those living in a joint family are likely to feel cornered due to lack of support from their near and dear ones

Love Focus: You may get too demanding on the romantic front and may lose what you have gained.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): There is much you can gain from a chance arising out of a property transaction. More efforts may need to be put in on the academic front. Financial gains appear on the horizon for some. Someone may give you tips regarding your health. Marketing personnel may need to rethink strategy. You are likely to infuse confidence in a family member in a not so good mood. Avoid travelling long distance by road.

Love Focus: Sharing your innermost feelings with lover will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot being registered in your name. You may not feel too comfortable on the social front. You earn well and will also manage to open more avenues of earning. Health needs care. Things may not go right on the professional front today. An excellent time with family and friends is indicated in a get-together.

Love Focus: Someone with romantic intentions may appear more visible around you than usual!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A journey, if started early, can prove immensely favourable. You may have to serve a property battle against someone close. You will need to be more tolerant of someone who is working in your interest on the social front. You will face no problems on the health front. Spending on friends will get you the recognition you seek, but don’t overdo it. A task entrusted to you at work will be successfully completed. A family member can make you mentally upset over an issue that had been simmering for long.

Love Focus: Your efforts to rev up your love life will meet with success.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is an excellent day that makes you lucky in every sphere. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease may need to remain careful. You can feel a bit frustrated at your financial condition. A posting or transfer cannot be ruled out for some. If there are any differences with spouse over some issue, this is the day to resolve them. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Take steps to resolve a property matter amicably.

Love Focus: Office romance cannot be ruled out with someone working for you.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those wanting peace and quiet at home will have to ensure the same. Cater for the weather, if going on an outing. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. You may be invited for something prestigious on the social front. You may choose to invest in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. You can expect a productive day at work. You will need to be careful about your food habits, as it can affect health otherwise.

Love Focus: Distance may prove an impediment in meeting lover on a regular basis.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A visit to relatives is on the cards and will prove entertaining. Vet an investment advice thoroughly even if it is given by a financial expert. Health remains good, as you remain regular in workouts. A soft approach in handling a subordinate will go a long way in encouraging a positive relationship. A family function is on the anvil and will give you an opportunity to showcase your talents. Those going for a long drive are in for an enjoyable time.

Love Focus: Your feeling for someone is likely to pull him or her towards you.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An inheritance or property comes your way most unexpectedly. You will be competent enough to get selected in a tough competition, despite the odds. An initiative taken on the health front may not show immediate results. Paying off creditors can appear difficult, but you will manage somehow. Freelancers will be in great demand and will earn well. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness on the domestic front. Those associated with any kind transport need to exercise caution today.

Love Focus: Getting into romantic mood may prove difficult for some, due to workplace hassles.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it. Your interest in something happening on the social front is likely to motivate others.Discussing investment options with a financial expert will help you take the correct decision. Raising capital for a business project will require some hard thinking. Beginning an exercise routine is likely to bear fruit. Some misunderstanding over a trivial issue with spouse can flare up on the domestic front. Keep your speed in check on the road.

Love Focus: An outing with lover is on the anvil and will be most enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

