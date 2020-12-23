Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 23, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Family provides support when you need it the most. Spending better part of the day on the road is possible for some. Construction of a house or apartment is set to get completed soon, despite delays. Those facing problems on the financial front can expect some relief. You can be side-lined on the professional front by your superiors in favour of someone else. Irresponsible eating and drinking can affect the health.

Love Focus: Enjoy a long drive with lover today!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A vacation is likely to give a welcome break to those needing a break from routine. Improvements in ancestral house are likely to be carried out. Someone is likely to reciprocate in a befitting manner for your help. Those suffering from bodily ailments can hope for a quick recover. A change is expected on the professional front which will be in your favour. A family member will be adamant to do things his own way that are not to your liking.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A business trip may throw up some good deals. A clash of opinions regarding the disposal of ancestral property is inevitable, but don’t get strong headed. Something started today is certain to succeed, as you are going through an auspicious phase. Putting off work for some other day will just not work on the professional front. Those recovering from minor surgery will need to keep a check on their diet. Homemakers will find it difficult to effect changes on the home front suggested by other family members.

Love Focus: Keep romance on hold for sometime as stars are not favourable.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your can get praised for changes you have made on the domestic front. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards. Someone may make your day by taking you for an outing. An investment may not give the kind of returns you were hoping for. An alternative therapy may not be as effective as expected. Prospects of making it big on the professional front look bright.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on something that you are not prepared for can be upsetting.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards for some. Possession of a house, previously booked by you, may become a reality soon. A permanent solution to a recurring problem is likely to be found. Difficulties on the financial front that you had been facing up till now begin to disappear. Despite your hard work the end result may not be much encouraging on the professional front. Maintaining a happy balance of diet and exercise will take care of all your health problems.

Love Focus: Those craving for partner’s affection may need to change their approach.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Diplomacy is the key for diffusing an ugly situation at work. Those trying to travel overseas can face visa related difficulties. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house can lead you to big money. Someone may seek your guidance in a personal matter. Financial gains are indicated and can bring you on a firm footing. You may concentrate on becoming fitter than you already are by joining a gym or taking up an exercise regimen.

Love Focus: You will manage to strengthen loving bonds by sharing tender feelings with lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Children will become a source of joy and admiration. A great outing with friends is envisaged. Real estate agents can expect a good commission from a deal. Increased cost of something you were planning to buy may make you shelve the idea. You have the magic wand that will swing things in your favour on the professional front! A loan given to a friend may not be returned in a hurry. Freedom from an ailment that has been troubling you for long is just round the corner.

Love Focus: Partner’s mood swings can make you edgy, so it is best to give him or her space.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Property owned by you will begin to give good returns. A new social circle may bring you close to some celebrities. You can be made responsible for something at work that you dislike. Your decision to put money in a safe investment will prove to be right in the prevailing financial conditions. Something that had been troubling you on the health front may abate, but will require a permanent solution. Not the best day to spend the weekend at home. Travel only if you have to, as stars are not favourable.

Love Focus: Lover will seem most considerate.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Air travel is indicated for some. House hunting may prove tedious for those looking for suitable accommodation. Planning something exciting with friends is possible today. A chance of getting short-changed in a transaction is possible, if you are not careful. You will be able to give a good account of yourself by solving workplace problems. Health remains satisfactory. You can be prevented from doing something that you like by parents of a family elder

Love Focus: Solid gains are seen for those with romantic inclinations.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. A long due invitation is likely to be received now. Strict dietary control will be the key to your good health. Conserving money can become your prime concern. You will help out a colleague at work. Family comes first for you and you are likely to make them smile today. A delay in commencing a journey threatens to upset your programme.

Love Focus: Luck favours you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Antics of a family member can become a source of concern. Those new to driving may need to remain extra vigilant today. Property matters are likely to get resolved in your favour. Someone close may pay you a visit and brighten your day. A loss-making venture may turn profitable and improve your financial situation. Things move smoothly at work as you proceed steadily towards completion of a project. Neglect on the health front can be costly, so give priority to it.

Love Focus: Your love life appears on the downswing.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A vacation is very much on the cards and will prove most thrilling. Some of you are likely to become the proud owner of a property. Your untiring efforts are likely to bring you at par with others on the professional or academic front. Financial worry becomes a thing of the past as you search out new avenues for earning. Efforts will be required to keep health on track. A colleague can prove a great asset in helping settle pending tasks. A shift in parents’ or partner’s attitude will be most welcome.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aires

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

