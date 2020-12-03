Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 3, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Things move smoothly on the work front and minor problems will be effectively handled. Arrears you had been waiting for long will be received. Efforts to regain perfect health are likely to be rewarded soon. This is a good day, when you achieve what you set out for. A piece of good news can be expected on the academic front. There is no need to become big hearted where property is involved. Someone close may invite you on a vacation and let you have a time of your life! A family member may become a cause for concern and can push you to the limit.

Love Focus: Your extrovert ways manage to attract the attention of the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those needing loan will get it at the most nominal interest. Changes instituted in lifestyle are likely to give good returns on the health front. A social gathering, organised through your initiative, will prove most enjoyable.Time management may assume importance on the academic front. Those into real estate can strike it rich. Drive carefully to avoid problems. A marriage proposal for the eligible will brighten the home front. Someone at work may have a pleasant surprise waiting for you.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so expect to get totally surprised by the one you love today!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family elder’s opinion may appear unjust upfront, but it will have great merit. A practical solution may be found for a complex problem at work. A delayed payment shows all signs of getting released soon. You are likely to turn into a fitness freak, as you start taking your exercise regimen most seriously. You are likely to meet someone who will help you out in your current venture. Excellent showing on the academic front is likely to boost your morale. A property booked by you may come into your possession now. You may become part of an exciting trip.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rejuvenating your relationship with partner.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may find travelling rejuvenating. A combined effort with spouse and other family members will ensure completion of home makeover. Government employees will finally receive the much-awaited arrears. Choosing to avoid excesses will help in keeping you fit and trim. Your brilliance on the academic front is likely to get you noticed by those who matter. Money is not likely to pose any problems for those thinking of a new venture. You may become much sought after for your helpful nature. You may go in for purchase of property.

Love Focus: Partner’s bold ideas are likely to make your day on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may need to keep some options handy on the professional front to avoid getting stuck. Shrewd investments will help in making you financially secure. Focussing on your dietary intake will be in your interest. Your proficiency in a subject may make you much sought after on the academic front. Investing in a lucrative scheme is likely for some. Don’t contest the ownership of property without mustering all your resources. A change of scene is likely to rejuvenate you. Giving a helping hand at home will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Planning something special is on the cards today on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A bonus or increment is on the cards for some. Health remains good due to your efforts. Something that you have managed to accomplish on the academic front will come as a big relief. A loan gets repaid and finally makes you a proud owner of a major purchase. Buying a piece of land or a constructed house is possible for some. An interesting journey gets underway. Resolving a misunderstanding on the domestic front quickly can become important. You may be required to go out of the way to assist someone at work.

Love Focus: On the social front, you may join the excitement with partner to make it a fun-filled day.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Chance to add to your skill is likely to materialise. A good financial move can prove healthy for your bank balance. Those feeling unwell are likely to find their condition improving. Your circle of friends will help you in warding off boredom. Laurels are likely to be won on the academic front. Those thinking of buying property can find some good bargains. Someone’s good gesture will save you from facing the traffic today.

Love Focus: The lover in you is likely to charm someone to bits and make it a day to remember!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Elder’s advice will prove valuable and help you to come out of a fix. There is a possibility of a transfer for some to another city or town. Outstanding dues are received and money loaned to someone is also returned. Self-discipline will be the key to your retaining good health. You are likely to become popular on the social front, just by keeping in touch with others. Cracking a tough competition on the academic front seems possible. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. You can accompany someone on a fun-filled journey.

Love Focus: Your marital life promises to be punctuated by loads of love and passion.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your competence in tackling with issues at work may be in full evidence today. A loan required urgently will materialise. Those going in for an image makeover will take steps to improve their figure and physique. Outside help on the academic front may come as a boon for some. A property that fits your budget is likely to be found. Overseas travel is indicated for some. A family get-together will give you the opportunity to meet some new relatives you had not met before.

Love Focus: Small gestures and a helping attitude are likely to win the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Higher ups are likely to repose full faith in you for carrying a project through. Hard work will be required for earning good money. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts. A tough competition is likely to be cleared by those pursuing academics. Those fond of travel may manage to interest someone close to accompany them. Homemakers will be able to balance the home budget admirably. A new venture started by you will show promising results.

Love Focus: Spending time with partner on the romantic front will give you a sense of fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An opportunity for overseas travel may knock at your door. Today is the day to do things together with the family to forge a strong relationship. This is the time to add to your financial assets. No problems are foreseen on the health front. Making a choice was never so difficult, but you will be at liberty to take your time. Some of you may get hard pressed for something important, but persistence will pay. A competitive situation on the academic front is likely to bring out the best in you. Shifting to a new accommodation is on the cards for those looking for something suitable.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will manage to lay to rest a doubt in partner’s mind.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Family will help in putting you in a positive frame of mind. You will be able to achieve what your heart desired on the professional front. In these hard-financial times, you will be able to establish yourself. Popularity on the social front is assured today. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to realise their ambitions. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. A vacation is in the pipeline for those looking for one.

Love Focus: Your love life is slated to improve, as you set out on the path of rejuvenation.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

