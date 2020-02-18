Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 18, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Avoid crowded places and heavy traffic today. Students having a tough time with studies are likely to find an excellent guide. Don’t offend or hurt anyone, even if you feel wronged, as it may show you in bad light. A new opening offers many opportunities for those seeking jobs. A fine balance of exercise and diet will find you full of energy. Remain extra careful in transacting money. Your overbearing nature is likely to rub partner the wrong way and may disturb the domestic peace.

Love Focus: Prospects of marriage may brighten the horizon of a long-term relationship.

Lucky colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to share a special equation with a youngster. A trekking or strenuous outdoor activity is best avoided. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. Keep your cool even in trying circumstances. An expensive item is likely to be gifted to you. A health tip will prove to be of immense benefit. Manufacturers and retailers may have to deal with stiff competition on the business front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may get the kind of response you expect, so keep at it!

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): On the academic front, it is time to stop wallowing in self-pity and look at life in a positive light. If you long for a change from drab daily routine, wait some more as things are likely to become most exciting. If you gain from betting or playing the stocks, consider it as a one off achievement. Someone’s opinions in both your personal and professional life will matter. Steer clear of stress to attain peace of mind. You may have to go the extra mile to ensure that an event or a function is concluded satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Romance may not exactly be on your mind today.

Lucky colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A family youngster will be instrumental in furthering the business. This is the day to spend with the family at an exotic holiday resort. Those into buying and selling are likely to expand their business. On the social front, this is the day to remain on guard. It seems that good earning opportunities will be few and far between, but things are likely to improve. Regular exercising will make you feel on top of the world. Assess the marketability of what you buy in bulk beforehand to prevent losses.

Love Focus: Lavishing gifts and goodies on lover will strengthen the bonds of love.

Lucky colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will need to cater to the whims and fancies of a family elder. Thorough preparation will hold you in good stead in a competitive situation on the academic front. A cheerful day is foreseen for those who make an effort to get negativity out of their systems. Good bank balance may make you think on the lines of saving for a rainy day. Those obsessed with weight loss need to be careful today. You may like to take one step at a time at work, but someone will be there to rush you along.

Love Focus: Pick your brains for some new romantic ideas, only they are going to work in the present situation.

Lucky colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A good start in something you are passionate about will find you surging ahead of others. Investing in an offbeat project is like playing with fire, so consider it well. Those on a vacation should not throw caution to the wind regarding their health. It is wise to maintain your energy level by pacing yourself at work through the day. A child may complain of boredom, so do something that catches his or her imagination! You may plan to visit an out of town distant relative in the near future.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win over an opposite number may not initially succeed, but perseverance will pay!

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: Gemini & Libra

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24- October 23): Much running around is indicated for those wanting to enter a particular profession. Domestic front will seem in turmoil due to partner’s mood swings and dominating nature. An overseas journey is indicated for attending a wedding or ceremony. It is time you recognized the importance of someone who is contributing to your efforts quietly. Something that you are spending money on is likely to become a great source of satisfaction. Success on the professional or domestic front will put all health problems in the background.

Love Focus: The one you love may become incommunicado for no rhyme or reason.

Lucky colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those bored of the daily grind may seek an outlet. A lot of socializing is foreseen, so get set to have an enjoyable time. It is best to take a break from studies to refresh your mind. Managers and senior executives will find the day favourable. Taking adequate measures will keep you on a safe wicket. Unavoidable expenditure is in the offing and may put you in a spot. Spouse will be supportive, but don’t things for granted!

Love Focus: On the romantic front, partner’s sweet nothings will prove most soothing to the mind.

Lucky colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Celebrating an achievement of a child or sibling is on the cards. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. A family youngster may require a push to perform on the academic front. If you want others to participate in your cause, announce it from the rooftops. A financial transaction may turn in your favour, if you make the right moves. Exercise books are good, but you cannot beat an expert. Work related matters may take precedence over other things.

Love Focus: A relationship with no strings attached proves exhilarating.

Lucky colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family life runs smoothly, but makes it exciting to avoid boredom from setting in. Those connected with the media are likely to travel out of town or abroad on an assignment. The spotlight is about to turn on you and will add to your reputation and prestige. The aches and pains that had been troubling you simply disappear, making you feel fit as a fiddle. It will be important to maneuver yourself into a position of bargain in a deal. Keep low priority work aside as it may hinder with your current task.

Love Focus: Don’t make unnecessary demands on lover’s time today.

Lucky colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): It is best to ignore the sugary sweet words of an acquaintance and take his or her bait. Expect a pat on the back on the academic front for something achieved. Good investment opportunities will have to be seized the moment they arise. Managers and technocrats can expect a positive development on the financial front. Eating may be a tool to counter frustrations, but don’t overdo it and eat healthy. You may need to impress upon a subordinate the need to imbibe your style of functioning.

Love Focus: Couples will manage to remove differences that had cropped up in the relationship.

Lucky colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Good earning is certain to make a difference to the quality of life, especially of engineers and architects. Your sitting at home may not be welcomed by spouse today, so get a move on. Those fond of travel may find their wish coming true. You may need some time off to plan out certain important things today. You will be adequately prepared on the academic front. Health of a sibling or child, not keeping well for long is set to improve. You must inspect the item thoroughly before buying.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are likely to make some headway on the love front.

Lucky colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

