Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 20, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 06:00 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone eligible in the family may start giving broad hints regarding matrimony. You may desire a change of scene, so plan accordingly. There is a fair chance of a flat or a plot getting allotted to you. You will be able to make a mark for yourself on the academic front. A new qualification or skill promises to enhance your employability. On the financial front, it is best not to go beyond the budget. You may be motivated to come back in shape by joining a gym.

Love Focus: Your fun-loving nature is set to brighten the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travelling with like-minded people will be fun. A property dispute may pit you against someone close. Progress on the academic front remains satisfactory. A piece of good news can be expected on the financial front. An advice on the health front may benefit you. You will be able to settle something outstanding on the professional front. You may do something to improve the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Those thinking of love marriage may need to tread carefully.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): Domestic front will be most peaceful and family most accommodating. Desire for change from the daily grind may motivate you for a short vacation. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. Put in efforts on the academic front. A financial boon can be expected. You will be able to avoid seasonal ailments by taking all precautions. Impressing higher ups at work is likely to prove a big career boost.

Love Focus: Those in love may need to plan out their meetings in advance.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): Retaining help at home requires a lot of motivation from your side. Commuting problems are likely to get resolved once and for all. Those looking to buy property are certain to find an excellent bargain. Preparations on the academic front will keep you in good stead. A complicated issue at work will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. A health problem will be overcome with home remedies. Hard work will be required for earning good money.

Love Focus: Chances of winning the heart of the one you love look bright.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An outing can prove expensive and pinch your pocket. Someone in the family may need to be dealt with diplomatically. It is better to give a miss to a trip that doesn’t sound too exciting. Emotional attachment with an ancestral property may not let you sell it. You will need all the help you can get to crack a competition. A fantastic offer on the professional front can be expected that promises to change the course of your career. You will be able to take care of a previous ailment that has been troubling you.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to get a romantic relationship ticking again.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your responsibilities in the domestic sphere are likely to increase, but you will manage them well. An exciting vacation is in the offing for some. Academic excellence is likely to open many doors for you. Seniors will remain happy with your performance at work and may even entrust you with important assignments. Balanced diet will be your mantra for keeping in shape. Consult others before putting money in a project or franchise.

Love Focus: Romantic overtures of some will get a positive response.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A friend may bail you out of an adverse financial situation. Organising a fun trip cannot be ruled out for some. A property deal may soon be signed. A friend does you a good turn on the academic front. Family ties are likely to become stronger as you go out of your way to help a relationship in trouble. A great time is foreseen on the professional front today. Take all precautions to remain in a fine fettle.

Love Focus: Love may begin to pull at your heartstrings, but to succeed you will have to play your cards really well!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your performance at work is likely to come in for praise by higher ups. Taking the lead in organising a trip will be much appreciated by others. You may take possession of a new property. Satisfactory performance is foreseen on the academic front. Family will be proud of your achievements. Buying a major household item is on the cards for some. A good routine will find you full of verve and energy.

Love Focus: A secret longing for someone or something is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A child or sibling is likely to make you proud. A trip may get postponed. Some of you are likely to own a house soon. Good showing on the academic front is likely to get you the recognition you want. A good workout routine will keep you fit. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to improve their financial status. An issue on the professional front is likely to come as a big relief.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen for some, as romantic front brightens.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Wanderlust can take some out on an adventure trip. You can get in two minds regarding purchase of a property. Higher studies are likely to open many doors for you, so go for it. Good returns from an investment will add to your financial stability. Be relaxed to avoid stress. Prospects of promotion brighten for those in uniform. Your sensitive approach is set to sweep your partner off the floor

Love Focus: Those secretly in love beware, as there is a likelihood of romance coming out in the open.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Number: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Changes on the home front are likely to be implemented. Someone’s company during a journey promises to make the trip enjoyable. You can become the proud owner of a property. You will manage to improve your performance on the academic front. Care needs to be exercised in a monetary transaction. You enjoy excellent health. Your skills and talents are likely to hold you in good stead at work.

Love Focus: The one you secretly admire is likely to notice your presence and may even speak to you.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Chances of enjoying a vacation look strong. A good bargain is foreseen on the property front. Good preparation and sharp memory will help you remain mentally relaxed on the academic front. A new workout regime will lead to total fitness. Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial stability. Some of you may remain busy in the process of making your ideas work on the professional front. You receive all the love and cooperation from family

Love Focus: Those seeking love can feel desperate.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

