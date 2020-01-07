Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 7, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Excellent profits are foreseen in a business venture. A change of diet is your mantra for reducing stress, so go natural. It is best not to take any risk on the financial front, even if it is a calculated one. A surprise party for a family member or a friend will be a thumping success. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. An inheritance or property comes your way most unexpectedly. Some students will have to generate self-confidence for doing well in a competition.

Love Focus: Positive indications from the one you secretly love are likely.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your contribution on the professional front will be much appreciated. You manage to keep good health by remaining regular in walks. It is important to manage your funds well, especially at this time. Be sensitive in dealing with children, whatever may be the provocation. Take adequate measures to counter the season while travelling today. A hurdle in disposing off a property may take some more time before being sorted. A party or a get together is on the anvil and prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Lovers will find time for getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A comparatively cooler time at work may come as a big relief to some. You remain energetic, as you are able to follow an exercise regimen religiously. A decline in earnings is indicated for some, but it will only be temporary. Your decisions on the family front may not go as planned. Newlyweds are likely to enjoy an extended togetherness on a short vacation. Take steps to resolve a property matter amicably. Good news on the social front is likely to delight you.

Love Focus: A fresh beginning on the romantic front is indicated for some and will help regain lost ground!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: chocolate

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Hard work of yesteryears is likely to translate into continuously increasing financial strength. Good health will find you full of energy today. Don’t mix leisure and work on the professional front. Spending quality time with family is set to promote togetherness. This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip or a picnic. Those thinking of buying property may find some good choices. A friend or an associate may prove a big help in completing some personal work.

Love Focus: Avoid forcing your ideas on the lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Monetary condition is likely to improve for some. Encouraging results can be expected by bringing changes on the health front. Excellent earning from a deal is indicated for those in business. Spouse may welcome your suggestions regarding a personal matter. A break from the routine is indicated; it can very well be a vacation. Getting a house constructed or renovated is possible. Good days are ahead for students that is what the stars foretell.

Love Focus: Someone’s opinion on the romantic front may mean much to you, so take pains to project a positive image.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Arrears are likely to make your bank balance healthy. You are likely to get health conscious. Additional work can be assigned to you on the professional front. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Those searching for suitable accommodation will get lucky. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy.

Love Focus: It seems to become one of the most memorable days of your togetherness.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Money is likely to come from unexpected sources and strengthen the monetary front. A change in lifestyle may prove inconvenient, but will be good for health. A problem at workplace may take more time in solving, than anticipated. Your tact and persuasive powers will help in getting around a moody family elder. Travelling with family to a tourist destination will prove immensely enjoyable. Suitable returns from rented out property can be expected. Good time is foreseen for some on the social front in the company of friends.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestion for spending time outdoors must be considered positively.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will be able to reap rich dividends in an overseas investment. You are likely to put in extra efforts on the fitness front for an ideal physique. Problems being faced on the professional front are likely to ease. Plans for returning home may be afoot for those residing abroad. New drivers need to be careful on the road. Keep a property issue on the hold. This is a happy day when you plan something with people of your own age group.

Love Focus: Spouse may appear a bit demanding today, so give him or her time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Taking up an exercise regimen in a big way is indicated for some. Earning capacity of some is set to increase. On the work front, you will need to keep yourself available even at odd hours. Family will help in putting you in a positive frame of mind. Travelling, especially by train, can prove hectic. Buying property is very much on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is on the cards for the two of you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Things start looking bright on the financial front as earnings increase. Enjoying the fruits of labour on the fitness front is indicated for the health conscious. You are likely to take on more challenging jobs at work just to showcase your capabilities. Your idea of an outing or an adventure activity is likely to lapped up by family and friends. A memorable experience is in store for those travelling abroad. A few additions and alterations in the house are indicated. Making your life more disciplined will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may soon toll for someone eligible.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Money poses no problems as you set about increasing your earning capacity. Expect spouse to spring a pleasant surprise today. An out of town trip is in the offing for some. Mishandling of people on the professional front can sour relations, so be careful. Remain regular in your workouts, if you are serious of coming back in shape. Setting up a new house is likely to prove most exciting. Some more wait is in store for students aiming for a particular institute or university.

Love Focus: Lover appears in the best of moods today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to take some positive steps to become financially secure. You may have to cater to the whims and fancies of a family elder. You will need to be better than rivals to come into the eyes of superiors on the professional front. Your will is likely to prevail upon your laziness and lethargy, and soon find you on a fitness spree. This is a favourable day for setting out on a leisure trip. An impending move to a new location holds much promise, so don’t delay. Your help to someone on the social front will be most appreciated.

Love Focus: Take out some time for only the “two” of you leaving aside just everything else.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

