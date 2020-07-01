Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 1, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you are likely to get value for money on a used car or appliance. The day proves lucky for those seeking admission in educational institutes. This is a good day to meet those you have not met in years.You may find it difficult to satisfy a senior at work, despite putting in your bit. Your cost cutting measures are likely to benefit you a lot. Your active lifestyle will help keep ailments at bay. Those finding themselves drifting apart on the marital front will manage to come together.

Love Focus: Be particular to spend some special time with your lover to make the evening perfect.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family youngster is likely to make you proud. This is a good day for buying or selling property. Luck eludes you on the academic front in making the right choices. You can expect good advice from someone close. Those playing the stocks may find the day favourable. Correct decisions on the career front will help you move ahead confidently. Those ailing will be able to start a normal life.

Love Focus: Your suspicions about lover will be unfounded and this will come as a big relief to you.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): It may become possible to buy a property now that you had been contemplating for long. Those academically inclined are likely to distinguish themselves in a quiz or contest. Good planning will help you in pursuing a social issue. Earning an extra buck may keep your nose to the grindstone. You will need to be at your tactful best to handle a client. Don’t neglect health under any circumstances. Enjoying togetherness with family is indicated and will keep you in high spirits.

Love Focus: A satisfying romantic life is foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A property owned by you may start giving good returns. Academically, you are likely to fare well. Adopt techniques to calm your mind.

Success is foreseen for those trying to raise a loan. Something that you enjoy doing may be entrusted to you on the professional front. Precautions promise to keep you fit and healthy. You may be required to participate in a family event.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are likely to find an ideal match.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will succeed in your attempts to shield your family life from outside interference. Something that needs to be done in a property related matter will be accomplished. Something inherited may make you financially well off. Your advice on something important may prove valuable for a workplace colleague, so don’t feel hesitant. Alternative therapies may come to the rescue of those stricken by strong medicines.

Love Focus: Differences with lover cannot be ruled out on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo(August 24-September 23): A property matter is likely to get resolved amicably. Academic front becomes promising for some. A surprise gift can raise your spirits and make you want to reciprocate in the same coin. Remain judicious in your spending to conserve money. Your output on the professional front is likely to be appreciated by higher ups. An ailment troubling you for long promises to get cured by a home remedy, so go for it. Much fun is in store for you on the family front.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get smitten with you on the romantic front, but it may just be a passing infatuation, so don’t read too much into it!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A domestic issue may need to be resolved on priority. Giving premises for a good rent is indicated for some house owners. Tough competition on the academic front will be easily overcome. Expect good returns from previous investments and landed property. You will need to keep someone in check at work. You may find yourself on the path to total fitness by simply maintaining your workout schedule.

Love Focus: Catching the eye of someone who adores you is possible, so get ready to lap up a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Property given on rent is likely to fetch handsome returns. On the academic front, you are likely to outshine others in a competitive situation. Repair work at home can keep some busy. Financial stability is assured, as you receive handsome returns from previous investments. A timely action is likely to prove advantageous. Some of you may think on the lines of a establishing a home gym, just to remain in shape. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family youngsters are likely to prove a big support. Taking possession of a property is on the cards. Your competitive spirit will see you through a tough phase on the academic front. A minor tiff with a neighbour or friend threatens to escalate, but you will be able to prevent it.

Chances of receiving a pending payment may soon become a reality. You will lead your team to success by completing an important project and get praised for it too. Hectic schedule may make you neglect health, so guard against it.

Love Focus: Mutual admiration shows all signs of leading to romance, so enjoy every moment of it!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good negotiations promise good returns from a property deal. Academically, you will be able to consolidate your position and be better poised for cracking an important competition. Money flows in and makes you financially comfortable. You will need good negotiating skills to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front. An alternative medicine is likely to work wonders. A decision may not be to someone’s liking on the home front.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature and way with words is likely to make someone fall head over heels for you on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) : A family time will prove exciting. There will be few takers of the property being offered by you. Initiative taken on the academic front will prove to be of advantage. You can expect a treat from someone close. Excellent returns from previous investments will keep your coffers brimming. Making your mark on the professional front is set to give your reputation a boost. An outdoor sporting activity may catch your imagination and benefit you health wise.

Love Focus: Someone who has caught your fancy on the romantic front may send positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will be able to get the study stream you desire on the academic front. On the social front, you can expect the support of your admirers and well wishers. Financially, you will manage to increase your earning by investing wisely. You may be singled out for a special honour on the professional front. You may need to kick a bad habit that is affecting your health. This is a good day to spend with family. Possession of property can be expected soon, as you manage to settle all the dues.

Love Focus: Planning out something on the romantic front with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

