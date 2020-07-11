Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 11, what’s in store for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Aries and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A child may need guidance, so spare some time for him or her. You can get in two minds regarding purchase of a property. This is certainly a great day for students. You will need to keep your personal things in order. You are likely to remain in the saving mode for some more time. Dietary changes adopted will help in improving your health. Someone will remain grateful for your help and guidance at work.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to spring a pleasant surprise today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Homemakers can remain busy in improving the home front. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. The day turns out favourable for you on the social front. Good earning will find you in a comfortable monetary situation and will help you enhance your quality of life. Condition of those unwell is likely to improve. You will get the opportunity you wanted on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romance may not rock today, as lover appears moody.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family youngster may need guidance in conserving money. Emotional bonds get strengthened through mutual caring and sharing. A childhood friend is likely to take you down the memory lane. Good returns can be expected from an old investment maturing now. Some of you may decide to join a health club or fitness regimen. This is the best time to refresh your contacts, if you want fresh opportunities to come your way.

Love Focus: You may share your romantic feelings with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Efforts done on the social front will be much appreciated Your good performance may fetch you a prestigious assignment at work. You can get irritated by a habit of a family member. Someone may expect a lift in your vehicle. Those shifting houses can expect to face a difficult and tiring time. You will get to meet someone special today. You manage to remain in top physical condition simply by being regular in daily workouts. Good investment opportunities come your way and help multiply your money.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You manage to bring peace and tranquillity on the home front. A property may come into your name. Some students can get pulled up for shoddy or incomplete work. Financially, you will need to be a bit more tight-fisted to conserve money. Some of you are likely to shine in a competition. This is the best time for you to go for changes in the career front.

Love Focus: A most thrilling time is in store for young couples.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Luck changes for the better on the career front. Ego problems threaten to mar peace on the domestic front. Investing in property is likely to give good returns. Mental pressure may build up on the academic front. Positive thinking and perseverance will help you in making your mark. You are set to enjoy a phase of good health. In your present financial situation, it will be difficult to raise your quality of life.

Love Focus: Love with spouse or lover is set to enhance through mutual caring and sharing.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you are likely to own a house soon. This is a good time to sort out all your pending issues. A suitable place to stay is within the reach of those looking for accommodation. Money will be no problem as earning stabilises. Health needs care, especially in this season. You will be in the right frame of mind to tackle something complex at work. You will find the family supportive of your ideas.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be given a lower priority today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You can expect appreciation and acknowledgements from your near and dear ones. Judge things for yourself rather than being influenced by others.Stars foretell stability on the financial front. Those working in shifts may find themselves overworked. You will reap the benefits of a new initiative on the health front. Some domestic issues causing turbulence at home will get resolved.

Love Focus: Someone you love may appear reserved, so give space.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those learning how to drive are likely to go solo. Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance. Spending time with like-minded people will prove intellectually satiating. A good source of earning promises to keep you financially stable. Some of you are likely to take time out to work on your figure. Those working out of home are likely to expand their business. Much time and energy may get wasted in carrying out changes on the home front.

Love Focus: You seem set to take romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Monetary conditions are set to improve, as profits start to pile up on the financial front. Family members may go in for a change of scene to get a breath of fresh air, so don’t wait for an invitation to join them! Some of you may be compelled to travel on an official tour. A property issue is likely to be resolve amicably. At work, you will be able to set your own pace and finish the job most efficiently. You are not likely to face any problems as far as health is concerned.

Love Focus: Love may take a back-seat today.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Help will be around on the domestic front when you really need it. Acquiring a piece of property is a forgone conclusion for some. A favourable phase of your life begins, so make the most of it! A medical problem may need attention, so don’t neglect. A financial issue can give you some anxious moments. Increment or a pay hike is likely for government employees.

Love Focus: An outing with lover may be postponed.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20):

Home front seems most inviting for rest and relaxation. A good opportunity for sightseeing may materialise. A lucrative property deal materializes. You are likely to be much in peace with yourself, as contentment descends upon you.

You can be burdened by a physical task, but you will have the energy to complete it. Remain conservative on the financial front by not splurging on yourself. Whatever you have desired on the career front is likely to get fulfilled soon.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

