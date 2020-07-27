Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 27, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 06:27 IST

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Guidance from experts for coming back in shape will be most welcome. Blissful life is assured for the newlyweds. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. A good day is foreseen for getting a much awaited luxury item. Money may come to you from unexpected quarters and stabilise you financially. You will need a push to get going in a professional venture and that push will be forthcoming.

Love Focus: Partner’s excellent mood is likely to put a smile back on your face and give you some naughty ideas!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Family will be more than supporting in all your endeavours. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. Your competitive spirit and diehard ambition keeps you in top form. Handsome profits accrue in a venture undertaken by you. Project yourself in a befitting manner, if you want to get noticed by those who matter on the professional front. Don’t accept any food or drink from strangers.

Love Focus: A good time is foreseen in the company of the one you have chosen as the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): A trip down the memory lane will help bring the loved ones together. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Eye for detail may be lacking and may prove your undoing on the academic front. A loan you had forgotten about is returned. It is not essential to avail all eating opportunities. Time seems right to get a pet project started. Blessings of a family elder will be reserved for you for your helpful nature.

Love Focus: People who had been opposing and even resenting you will fall in line.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A change of scene through a short vacation or local trip is possible. Students are likely to fare well in a test or competition. You may need some help and advice in a personal matter. The market is likely to favour those playing the stocks. The day seems immensely fulfilling on the professional front, as new deals are negotiated and signed. Delay in starting a health routine may make things difficult on the health front. This is the day to spend time with children and family.

Love Focus: Your unique idea to appease partner will hit the bullseye on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your efforts on the academic front will succeed in achieving the goal. Plan something exciting before boredom gets the better of you. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Engineers and architects are likely to win a prestigious project. Avoid street food, as risk of food poisoning or severe upset stomach cannot be ruled out. You manage to put the agitated mind of a family member at ease by your soothing words. Now is the time to invest in property, if you want good returns.

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music and candle light are certain to make the lover say ‘I do’!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A comfortable journey is indicated for those undertaking one today. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. On the work front, you are likely to display extraordinary commercial acumen. Curb your tendency to eat out frequently, if you want your bank balance to remain healthy. You may organise a get together at your place in honour of a guest from another city.

Love Focus: Apprehensions and unanswered questions become history as you get a chance to meet your new love.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): The day appears enjoyable, as you get to spend it with friends and relatives. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. A new vehicle or a major appliance will elevate you from the category of have-nots. Do a bit of financial planning, before you start thinking on the lines of investment. If you keep your timing right, it will be difficult to miss a good opportunity. Neglecting your health for work is not recommended, especially at this juncture.

Love Focus: Those newly in love are likely to experience the joys of togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to be praised for your good nature by elderly relatives. A drive to the countryside is likely to give you the thrills. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile. Help and assistance will be forthcoming on the academic front. Be judicious in your spending, as a financial crunch stares right in the face. Those in the government service may look forward to a profitable day. An ailment or injury you had been neglecting may cause problems.

Love Focus: Today, the starry-eyed will get a chance to spend intimate moments with lover.

Lucky Colour: Rust

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may start preparations for some event in the right earnest. You are likely to hog the limelight in a debate on the academic front. If you want your way, you will have to enter the good books first of those who matter. Don’t trust casual acquaintances, where investments are concerned. Some more time may be needed for a particular task at work, so inform beforehand. Mental stress may keep you mentally occupied and prevent you from accomplishing anything worthwhile today.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts seeking love are likely to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Homemakers will reap rich benefits from tight budgeting. Visit to a friend or relative is likely to take up the day, but it will be enjoyable. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement. Someone is likely to take you for a ride in money matters, so consult others before committing your money. Your aim of impressing people who matter may not be achieved, if you don’t carry your team along. You will not only start a new diet regime, but also continue it.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift from lover can lift your spirits.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good guidance is likely to put students on the right track. You may become extremely conscious of others’ opinion about you. Gifts or cash may be expected today by some. Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded. You will need to achieve stability at work. Homemakers will reap rich benefits from tight budgeting. An out of town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item.

Love Focus: You are likely to find love at the most unlikely place.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A set routine will help get you back in shape. Good Samaritan is likely to help you out on the academic front. On the social front, it will be in your interest to end an argument before it upsets partner. You earn enough to splurge, so don’t miss out on shopping today! Becoming a bit harsh at work will be in order to prevent subordinates from taking you for a ride. Those burdened with mental tensions will manage to find peace of mind.

Love Focus: Spouse will be more than willing to spend intimate moments with you, so get the wine out!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter