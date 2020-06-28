Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 28, what’s in store for Aries, Cancer, Leo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The 12 signs of the zodiac calendar, namely, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces have distinct talents that define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you begin your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A family reunion is on the cards and will afford a chance to get in touch with people you have not met for long. A good phase commences on the career front and is likely to take you places! Some of you can get lucky playing the stocks today. An ongoing project may divert you from urgent work-related issues on the professional front, so divide your time. Relief is foreseen for those suffering from prolonged sickness or a lifestyle disease.

Love Focus: Mutual efforts on the romantic front promise to make things exciting.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship for higher education. You may not be too quick in getting someone to his or her destination.

Financially, you will remain on a safe wicket. Job seekers will be able to seize an opportunity to land a dream job. A friendship shows all signs of turning into romance, so rejoice! Something new adopted is certain to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: You may remain engrossed in planning for some future event on the family front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Marriage of someone eligible may be solemnised soon. Diligence pays, as you display good performance in a competitive situation. Earning money will not be a problem, but enhancing it can pose difficulties for those working on commission basis. You are likely to find yourself in a position of strength on the professional front. Something that had been troubling you on the health front may show signs of abating.

Love Focus: Lover life remains immensely fulfilling, as mutual understanding grows.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A family reunion is on the cards, so expect to have fun like the good old days! Persistence will pay rich dividends on the career front. Meeting like-minded people will prove most enjoyable. Financial front looks promising and handsome returns on investments seem most likely. There is a chance of being entrusted with an important task at work. Restart an exercise regimen is on the cards, but carrying on with it may take an effort!

Love Focus: A candle light dinner seems to be in order, as you find yourself highly romantic today!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Initiatives taken on the health front will prove beneficial. Expect something exciting on the family front. Say goodbye to depressing thoughts as positivity is set to enter your life. Commission in a deal will make your bank balance healthy. Someone may favour you in an official matter that you had requested and save you from running around.

Love Focus: Someone’s romantic gestures will be hard to ignore, so make the best of the opportunity!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family time is on the cards and will be fun. This is the time for you to regain lost ground on the academic front. Tensions prevailing in your life for some time will simply disappear. Wealth comes to you from many avenues. Workplace rivals may prevent you from getting close to superiors. Remaining regular in workouts will help you achieve your much-cherished physique.

Love Focus: Today, look forward to a chance to romance, as partner appears all lovey-dovey!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Things turn out the way you want them to on the family front. Difficulties disappear on the academic front, as you forge ahead. Money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. At this time you can be at your penny-pinching best! Something that you are trying to achieve on the professional front is likely to get delayed. Your efforts on the fitness front will keep you in fine fettle. Don’t take anyone for granted, especially on the academic front.

Love Focus: Finding a suitable match for the eligible may become a reality soon.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Earning big bucks are foreseen for some professionals. Social front is likely to remain abuzz with excitement about something that concerns you. You gain advantage by eating right and remaining active. A family youngster may join the family business soon. Your performance on the academic front will remain consistent. Someone’s suggestions regarding investment may be right and get you good returns.

Love Focus: Love life turns for the better through mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Marriage of someone in the family promises to become a reality, as a suitable match is found. Someone you had known only casually can forge friendly relations with you. The flow of money appears to be steady for those worrying to repay a loan. On the professional front, some of you may be running behind schedule in submitting a project or an assignment. Laziness to shake a leg on the fitness front may overwhelm you, but you will manage to keep fit.

Love Focus: Good marriage offers may be received by the eligible, so start the process of vetting.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time ahead! Some of you are likely to fund or sponsor an event and get good returns. A meeting is likely to turn fruitful and translate into a lucrative deal on the professional front. Sports lovers are likely to hit the field and enjoy a phase of perfect fitness. Excellent showing on the academic front is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: A lot of happiness is in store for the newlyweds or those going steady on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your hard work on the academic front is likely to reflect in the result. Those embroiled in a legal battle can expect a trying time ahead before achieving victory. You can expect the financial situation to improve substantially. Hard work on the professional front is likely to bring positive results. A special exercise routine is likely to prove advantageous. Someone eligible in the family is likely to find a suitable match.

Love Focus: A casual meeting with someone promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to find yourself in excellent physical condition. You are likely to give top priority to family today. A good day is foreseen for students appearing in a competitive exam. Getting guidance from an expert will help you come back into shape. Money comes from unexpected sources to strengthen your bank balance. Meeting targets and going beyond may make you a strong contender for winning extra incentives at work.

Love Focus: An exciting new person is likely to enter your life on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

