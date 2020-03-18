Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 18, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 06:05 IST

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Avoid rushing in investments as the day doesn’t promise much gains. Some people on the professional front may look forward to your joining the team. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. You may get involved in arranging something on the family front. If you are planning a long journey, expect it to be smooth and comfortable.

Love Focus: You will get a chance to share your feelings with lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family youngster may require a push from your side to gain confidence in undertaking something difficult. A trip you are not keen on may turn out to be interesting, so give a second thought to it. Someone close to you is likely to invite you to spend time with him or her for a few days. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. You may have to project your requirement to someone in a tactful manner, if you want yes for an answer. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is likely to flower and keep you in a state of bliss!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): Meeting people you get along with well is likely to make the day enjoyable for you. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Your glib talk is likely to impress someone from the opposite camp. Efforts to make the financial front secure may fail, due to inadequate earnings. You will remain focussed on whatever you have set out to accomplish today on the professional front. You are likely to achieve mental solace by practicing meditation and breathing exercises.

Love Focus: Love life may get rekindled as partner seems most supportive.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet everyone. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Moneywise, you will find yourself in a most comfortable situation. Your idea of doing something new on the professional front will get the green signal from higher ups. You may need a sympathetic ear to pour your heart out today!

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to keep your promise on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may choose to accompany those you get along with well on a journey. Some positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your reputation on the social front. Don’t succumb to any get-rich-quick schemes, if you don’t want to lose money. Something worrying you at work is likely to be sorted out and will be a weight off your chest. Peace of mind is assured today. Someone’s unexpected arrival at home threatens to upset your personal plans.

Love Focus: Much romancing is foreseen, as you catch lover in just the right mood!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. This is not the time to take things easy on the academic front, as you may lag behind. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Pressure on the work front may mount, but you will be able to counter it well. A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, fit. You are likely to have fun travelling with family today.

Love Focus: Someone is out to take advantage of you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. Domestic front will remain tranquil and peaceful, and allow you to rest and recoup. If a vacation is on your mind, this is an excellent time to plan it. A party or a movie may keep you entertained. A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. Progressing on a project with the help of a colleague on the professional front is possible for some.

Love Focus: Do not disappoint your beloved with your mood swings.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A call from office may put paid to your plans with family. A vacation is on the cards for those wanting to visit some specific place. Some of you are likely to be honoured in a function or invited for guest lecture.

You may have to go out of your way to accommodate someone’s request at work. Excellent health is foreseen. A business deal may not proceed as planned.

Love Focus: In heart of hearts, you love someone, but remain reluctant to give any indication due to some unfounded fears.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An overseas journey may materialise. An opportunity to study abroad may slip away, if not seized in time. You will need to remain calm in trying situations. You are likely to remain on a sound footing, as far as finances are concerned. Developments on the professional front may keep you on the edge. Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. Homemakers will need to complete what is started.

Love Focus: Desire you had been harbouring for meeting someone special is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Demands of a family member can get you worked up, but they will be realistic. A visit to a place of religious significance may be on your mind. A little support may see you through on the academic front, but garnering that support may not be easy. Financial worries will become a thing of the past, as you start earning well. You may have to keep a close tab on the developments on the professional front. You may find it difficult to kick a bad habit that had been affecting your health adversely.

Love Focus: You will be able to resurrect your love life and keep the flames of passion alive on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. Property developers may have to try harder to convince the clients for their projects. A sense of satisfaction is likely to be achieved as you start faring well on the academic front. Winning brownie points on the social front is indicated. You will need to mobilise your resources to ward off a financial crunch. You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. Family members may have a different opinion than yours for you to consider.

Love Focus: Passing acquaintance with someone from the opposite camp shows all signs of turning romantic!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Attending a family do with lover in tow is not advisable as of now. Things may not go right for you in a long Journey. Passion seems to be at an all time high, so enjoy! It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. There is certain benefit in doing what somebody says, so don’t reject the suggestions out of hand. Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful.

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

