Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 4, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: May 04, 2020 08:05 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You manage to keep good health by regular exercising and eating right. This is a good day to tackle issues you had been ignoring for long. Home front will brighten up as you give up your rigid ways. You will feel at the top of the world as things move smoothly in both personal and professional spheres. Consider your options well before taking a calculated risk on the financial front.

Love Focus: Chances of meeting a future mate look bright for some.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Capricorn

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. There are too many forces pulling you in different directions. Good news on property front is possible. An expected deal can take some time in coming your way. Money or property may come to some through inheritance. Good dietary control will find you fit and energetic. Planning for a new project can find you busier than usual.

Love Focus: Your initiative will soon bring positive results on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. An excellent family outing is on the cards to someplace exotic. Your own generous nature will bring out the best in someone close. Go forth blindly and everything will turn out fine. Monetary help can be expected from those financially well off. You will soon have a reason to rejoice on the professional front. A lifestyle change will prove a boon for your health.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to meet an ideal match, who shares your hobbies and interests.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Your helpful attitude will come in for praise from all directions. A casual acquaintance can become a pest if given slight bit of lift. An investment is likely to give good returns. Daily exercise routine will ensure your fitness level. You get into the good books of senior by your sincere efforts. Family life will rock as someone close to you will meet you after a long time.

Love Focus: It will be wise to keep your romance on a low key today.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Domestic environment remains peaceful. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Offering a good incentive will be important in attracting the right material. Problems are foreseen for those using the road to travel a long distance. Financially, you will manage to make a good amount on the side. Health remains satisfactory. This is the time to rejoice about some achievement on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to thrust his or her plan on you, giving you little choice.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Family responsibilities will give little time for enjoyment, so it is for you to find time. Fond memories of the past will keep you in a cheerful mood today. A friend or an associate can help you in completing some personal work. A property may come to you through inheritance. You will continue to enjoy good health through your own efforts. It will be in your interest not to succumb to workplace pressure.

Love Focus: An exciting development on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Marriage is likely to be fixed for the eligible in the family. Outing with friends and relations can make the day entertaining. Returns from property will be as per your expectations. Some of you will be able to put in your best to achieve your dreams. A profitable venture is likely to get you into big money. Some of you will manage to address all pending issues. Good dietary control will help you in keeping fit.

Love Focus: You will be able to find the perfect excuse for bunking office today to be with lover!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Your sharp intellect is likely to impress those around. Taking consent of others is important in a decision taken by you. Someone may volunteer to help you out today. An opportunity to add to your existing income is likely for some. A change on the professional front can prove advantageous for you. Something included in your diet will prove beneficial for health. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to tempt you into a new relationship, consider well before yielding.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

A good time with family is foreseen as you enjoy bliss and togetherness. Prepare well, if you want to make your mark on the academic front. You may not like certain things happening around you, but it is best not to make an issue of it. A new avenue for earning opens up for some. Someone’s advice may make you fitness conscious. You can be tasked something not to your liking at work, but little you can do about it.

Love Focus: There is no point in acting pricey on the romantic front, as you are the one who will stand to lose.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

You may have to keep a tab on the progress on the academic front. Those feeling under the weather for sometime will find their condition improving. You gain popularity on the social front through your own efforts. Good earning is likely to give you collars up moment. Some of you may get motivated to achieve perfect health. Happiness prevails on the work front as you gel well with co-workers. A family friend will help you out of a tight corner on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Close encounters with a person who admires you secretly is possible.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Good relations amongst family members will translate into a peaceful coexistence. Burning the midnight oil and taking guidance is inescapable if you want to fare well. Keep your suggestions and opinions to yourself on the social front, unless asked for. You will be able to remain strong on the financial front. Someone is likely to motivate you to get into shape, so listen to him or her. You are likely to get an opportunity to impress a senior at work today.

Love Focus: Your love life can do with some excitement.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

A family commitment discharged responsibly will be much appreciated. You will prove your mettle in a competitive environment. This is the right time to draw your will. Focussing on your strengthens and improving upon your weaknesses should be your mantra now. Colleagues at work may approach you to resolve their professional problems. Money is likely to be gained through past investments. This is a good day to stretch out and relax.

Love Focus: Chance of getting romantically linked to the one you secretly admire is possible.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

