Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 15, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:17 IST

Wondering how your day is going to be? Worried what unexpected hurdles would show up your in way today?

Worry not as horoscopes’ have got our back. The position the sun, the moon and planets decide our fortune and horoscopes tell us just that.

Scroll below to see what’s in store for you.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A good place is likely to be found for spending a few days in leisure. Some of you are likely to win the confidence of your senior at work by doing more than what has been told. Following a time plan may prove difficult, but is certain to hold you in good stead on the academic front. A satisfying time is foreseen on the business front. Those betting or playing the stocks can hit it rich. An initiative on the health front is likely to bear fruit. Spending time with family is indicated and promises to provide immense joy.

Love Focus: Your envious streak can get the better of you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone in the family may make you feel proud by his or her achievement. Travel bug may bite and take you out on a short journey. Things move smoothly on the work front and you can expect cooperation of all. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to bear fruits.

Professionally you are likely to establish yourself and compel people to take notice. Some of you are likely to squander money on something frivolous Health consciousness will take you on the path to total fitness.

Love Focus: Situation on the romantic front does not augur well for you.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Expansion plans go smoothly for professionals. You may need to bring your interest back in your academic pursuits. Some mistake or the other may mar your performance on a new job. Increased cost of an item you were planning to buy may make you shelve the idea.

Health remains good through your own efforts. Spending quality time with family is possible today and will enhance togetherness Some of you can get stuck in heavy traffic today, so take the roads less travelled!

Love Focus: An invitation to a marriage or party may be received by some.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A bash with friends may lead you to excesses. Fun times are foreseen for those planning on a vacation. Something that you are trying to achieve on the professional front is likely to get delayed. You are may be invited to showcase your skills in a professional gathering. You will have the money when you need it the most. You will realise the importance of good health to take up an exercise regime.

Love Focus: Caring nature of partner will keep you happy and satisfied.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Meeting an old friend is on the cards for some. Today, it will be fun travelling on a short journey with friends. Be prompt in discharging whatever responsibility is given to you on the professional front. Someone’s guidance may make you excel on the academic front.

Your intelligence and confidence will soon find you on the path to success. You may have second thoughts about a capital intensive venture that you are undertaking. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea.

Love Focus: Someone who takes an unusual interest in you can attract you.

Lucky Colour : Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may get invited to a party or a function that promises an opportunity to network, Taking someone you get along well with on a journey will help shorten the distance.

Something submitted by you at work may not be hundred percent correct. Financially, stars look favourable and will keep the cash register ringing. You will be able to overcome fatigue by adopting fitness techniques and taking herbal alternatives.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to share your romantic feelings to make the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You will be able to achieve what you have set out for today on the professional front. A windfall can be expected by some either through inheritance or gift. Those new to exercise regimes can be laid low by aches and pains due to inadequate warming up. Your plans for a family gathering may not materialise, due to the non-availability of others. Travel will be exciting, especially if it is undertaken with someone close. You will manage to strike a property deal that you had been hoping for long. You are likely to give your best and enjoy the returns on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to be placed in neutral gear as you have more important issues to attend to!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Energy drinks and health foods will prove beneficial. A little push is all that a youngster requires to get him or her firmly on the track, so help out. Those residing abroad may crave the company of their near and dear ones. There is a good opportunity waiting for you, so make the most of it. Someone may be in need of your advice, so help him or her out.

You will manage to resolve a workplace problem successfully. Financially, you will find the time turning for the better

Love Focus: Something you want done may not find approval of someone close.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will need to prioritise things on the home front, so as not to miss out anything important. A journey may prove fatiguing for some. You may get overconfident and do something that you may later regret. A competitive situation on the academic front is likely to bring the best in you. You are likely to give your career a boost by impressing those who matter on the professional front. Money will come to you from an old investment that is likely to mature soon. A change of diet will take you on the path to perfect health.

Love Focus: You will manage to revive your flagging love life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those travelling by air must keep some buffer time for reaching the airport A property issue is certain to be decided in your favour. You will be able to stabilise your position on the academic front. You may get an added advantage over others at work. Good investments are likely to come your way. This is the best time to try a fitness regimen. Facelift of house is on the cards and will provide a much needed change.

Love Focus: Lover’s encouraging attitude will motivate you to take the next step.

Lucky Colour: Navvy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A good time is indicated on the family front. Night travel is best avoided today, if possible. Investing in a property now will be a step in the right direction. Curb overconfidence on the academic front. Someone’s absence from work may turn out to be a boon for you. Chances of getting good bargains while shopping cannot be ruled out. Self-discipline will be the key for you to remain healthy.

Love Focus: If you are in love you will have a reason to smile.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Meeting old members of the family is possible today. A distant destination being visited is likely to prove most alluring. You can be kept waiting for something that you urgently require at work, but this will not hinder your output. Quick thinking may help you on the academic front. This is a good time to pursue issues at work that have been hanging fire for long. A profitable venture promises to bring you into a lot of money. Health foods will help some remain in shape.

Love Focus: Lover can remain cross with you for no apparent reason!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter