Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 28, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:33 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Something new may be started on the health front, just to come back in shape. Someone may instigate you against a close family relation, so be careful.You will succeed in stabilising yourself financially. You will be able to effectively settle pending professional issues today. The retired can be assured of a peaceful time and a chance to do their own thing. Accompanying someone on a journey may become unavoidable. The day turns out excellent on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Togetherness will prove a great antidote for a stagnant love life.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those in the service sector may have to deal with some stubborn customers. Making fitness your priority now will balance you immensely on the health front. You will succeed in saving money from daily expenses. Consider the demand of a family youngster carefully before giving in. Those preparing for exams will feel more confident now, than before. Solution to a problem that had been eluding you is just round the corner. Discuss it with others, if need be. Alertness on the road is most essential today.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step towards strengthening your bonds with someone you have taken a liking to.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Time to enjoy the fruits of your sound investments has arrived. Someone’s suggestion is likely to come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape. Persistence on the work front will pay and help you establish yourself, despite stiff competition. A new idea looks promising and needs to be given shape, so find time for it. Not interfering in the affairs of others will maintain domestic calm. Driving there will be fun! Luck is on your side, if you are preparing for an exam or competition.

Love Focus: Young couples may decide to set up house independently.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Steps taken for keeping fit may help you enjoy better health. Your achievements can elate parents and the family. Professional interests will be well taken care of through your own efforts. Money coming your way will keep you in high spirits. A past contentious issue will be amicably resolved with no hard feelings. You may be expected to accompany someone in an out of town journey. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: Much happiness and fulfillment is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may get motivated to shake a leg just to get on the fitness trail. A workplace faux pas may get you reported to higher ups. Earning will remain steady to make the financial front strong. Happiness of a family member will add zing to your own life. Your luck turns for the good and everything that had been bothering you simply fades away. You may be compelled to look for other mode of conveyance than your usual one. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to pick up the tempo and is poised for an exciting finish!

Lucky Colour : White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Taking up a fitness routine is possible and will prove beneficial in the long run. You may benefit from the advice of spouse or a family member. Some of you will manage to earn good money from a side business. Those in the marketing field are likely to find the day most profitable. Students will find the day favourable. Your reputation appears to be on the ascendent in your social circle. You may have to plan a trip meticulously to make it enjoyable. Don’t take any tensions regarding property.

Love Focus: You may not find lover too responsive today, but don’t read too much into it.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Financial worries become a thing of the past as you come into big money. A business issue can take some out of town. Health that had been a source of concern for some is likely to show improvement. Bringing health into focus is possible for some and will benefit immensely. You will find things getting better on the academic front. You are likely to get even with someone spreading ill will against you. Family will be supportive, but do reciprocate in return. Don’t take the wheel, if don’t feel like driving today.

Love Focus: Watch out for things that upset a relationship and keep them away as much as possible.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Things turn favourable at work as your performance is appreciated by higher ups. You are likely to take good care of your health by joining a fitness club. Some of you are likely to donate for a good cause. Happiness and contentment on the family front is promised. People you have helped are likely to find ways to repay your kindness. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: Nearness to the one you love may not be enough for you, so prepare to take the next step!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will manage to effectively tackle an unexpected situation arising at work today. You will manage to stick to a strict dietary regimen, just to come back in shape. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. People are likely to appreciate your skills to manage your finances and savings. Getting your choice on the academic front is most likely. You are likely to get someone’s appointment that you had sought previously. Travel plans if any-might get postponed due to last minute changes in your schedule.

Love Focus: You will have to do something extra to gain the attention of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An initiative on the health front is likely to keep you refreshed and rejuvenated. This is the time to rejoice as wealth comes your way from various sources. The day turns out excellent on the professional or academic front. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. Praise may be heaped on you for giving a helping hand. Exercise caution while using the road. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory.

Love Focus: Being romantic at heart, it may become difficult for you to shake out of romantic mood today!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. Coaching classes or private tuitions may be the answer to your problems on the academic front. You may set out to improve the conditions on the financial front. You will take every opportunity to understand the finer points of your job. Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Time needs to be devoted to family affairs before they start posing problems for you.

Love Focus: Love life may not be great shakes, but promises to remain stable.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your guidance in something important may be sought at work. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. You may move towards better health by changed lifestyle. Keep a check on what you eat or you may upset your digestive system. Wanderlust may get the better of you and find you setting out on a long journey. Your uncharacteristically unwavering focus will find you achieve what you had set out for. You are likely to help someone excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to be formed with someone who was a stranger till recently.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter