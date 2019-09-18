HT Tourism Conclave 2019: Eminent personalities to look forward at the event

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:26 IST

The HT Tourism Conclave is set to take place on Friday, September 20 at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. HT Tourism Conclave is a unique initiative that brings together illustrious minds, visionaries and government representatives from the tourism industry to discuss strategies and growth drivers that will not only translate into meaningful changes but also reshape the way we think tourism.

New Delhi, India - September 11, 2019: Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel visits the exhibition of gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at National Gallery of Modern Art, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times) ( Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO )

Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for the Ministry of Tourism will be giving the keynote address for the event. He is a Member of the Indian Parliament from Damoh Loksabha Constituency in Madhya Pradesh. He was born in Narsinghpur and is an advocate by profession.

Aman Nath

Aman Nath is involved in the restoration of India’s unlisted architectural ruins, now run as the Neemrana ‘non-hotel’ Hotels, which have won awards from UNESCO, the Indian travel trade industry and National Awards. Aman Nath wrote the catalogue and the publicity campaign for the first Indian contemporary art auction by Sotheby’s in 1977. That is when Indian art prices first crossed the six-digit mark. He was the curator of Art Today, the gallery of India Today.

For his contribution to tourism, Nath has won the Lifetime Achievement Awards from Outlook Traveller and Conde Nast Traveller, India Hospitality Awards: Gallery of Legends and Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation.

He has also been appointed Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur by the President of the French Republic for his outstanding achievements in Heritage conservation and his personal affection towards France.

Dr Swapna Liddle

Swapna Liddle is an author and historian with a specialization in the history of Delhi. She has been closely involved in the movement to preserve heritage monuments and sites. In particular, she has been raising awareness about the heritage of Delhi among the public over the last two decades, through heritage walks, talks and publications, and through mainstream and social media. She is currently the Convenor of the Delhi Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). She has also written a PhD thesis on 19th century Delhi.

Her latest books are Connaught Place and the Making of New Delhi (published in 2018), and Chandni Chowk: The Mughal City of Old Delhi (published in 2017). They deal with two of the historic cities of Delhi – the Mughal capital of Shahjahanabad, and the British capital of New Delhi. In these books the author examines the history of how these cities came to be established, the details and reasons behind their specific designs and layouts, their history, their present state and prospects for their future.

Rana Safvi

Rana Safvi is a renowned writer, and translator. She has written and translated many books. She runs the popular blog ‘Hazrat-e-Dilli’ on her site ranasafvi.com, and is passionate about documenting India’s syncretic culture through her writings.

Alisha Sadikot

Through city walks, Alisha Sadikot aims to instigate critical and creative public engagement with urban histories and design, art, museum collections and heritage spaces in Mumbai.

Aliyeh Rizvi

Aliyeh Rizvi is a history and travel writer, curator and founder of Native Place, a collaborative studio in Bengaluru that works on developing new formats in place-based storytelling to connect people to their local heritage and culture. This includes information design-research, content writing and book publications for heritage, travel and tourism, and experience design- story walks, culture tours and curated arts-practise based community engagements like the Chickpete Metro Station Art-In-Transit project, with the Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology, and the Bangalore Metro Neighbourhood Project supported by the Bangalore Metro Rail Company (BMRCL).

Aditya Ghosh

Aditya Ghosh is CEO, India and South Asia at OYO Hotels & Homes. A seasoned professional with over 1 years of experience, Aditya is entrusted with the responsibility to oversee and grow OYO’s business in South Asia, which includes India, Nepal, and the other upcoming markets in the region. He is responsible for continuing to drive growth while delivering high-quality customer experience and sustained yields for asset owners. A strong advocate of philanthropy and giving back to society, Aditya also enabled the launch of OYOReach, the company’s CSR initiative, through which OYO has contributed towards water and environment conservation initiatives, and supported the victims of floods in Odisha, Assam, and Bihar.

Other speakers include Bollywood actor Richa Chaddha, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Deep Kalra, Chairman and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, global holisitc health guru Dr. Vicky Mehta, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, President, Divine Shakti Foundation, Richa Sharma, Gm - Corporate Communications, ITC – Welcomgroup, Vishal Kumar Dev, Secretary Tourism, Govt Of Odisha, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Secretary Commissioner – Tourism, Govt Of Madhya Pradesh, Rajni Hasija, Director – Tourism & Marketing, IRCTC.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 18:23 IST