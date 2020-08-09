Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Wishes and quotes to share with your family and friends

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 16:07 IST

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of the month of Shravana, according to the Hindu calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on August 11, followed by Dahi Handi celebrations on August 12.

The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show to celebrate the ‘Lord of Love’. The festivities last for two days and on the first day, devotees observe a fast and stay up past midnight, which is the time He was born, and share stories about his great deeds and sing his praises. On the second day, young boys band together to form a pyramid to steal ‘makkan’, in an attempt to replicate the events that Lord Krishna was a part of in his childhood.

‘Raas Leela’, a retelling of Lord Krishna’s life story is also performed during the festival and the devotees partake in various dairy delicacies and sweets, all of which were favourites of Lord Krishna.

To celebrate this auspicious occasion, share these quotes and messages with your family and friends.

Quotes

“Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality.” - Srila Prabhupada, Bhagavad Gita 18.78

“You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction.” - Lord Krishna

“It is better to perform one’s own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations one is born with, a person never comes to grief.”- Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

“Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently.”- Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

“The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice.” - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

“The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind.” - Lord Krishna

“Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility and devotion.” - Lord Krishna

Wishes

May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna come to your house this Janmashtami and light the lamp of happiness! Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your maakhan and mishri along with all your worries & sorrow.

Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem with the knowledge that he will always be with you. Jai Shri Krishna!

