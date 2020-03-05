‘Last two years have been a lie’: Woman heartbroken after her favourite plant turned out to be fake

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 11:17 IST

A woman was taken by surprise when she found out that the plant she had been watering for two years was actually made of plastic.

According to Fox News, it is often considered an achievement if a newly bought plant lasts more than a few weeks, so one could possibly imagine the shock the woman must have felt when the true identity of the sneaky little shrub came to the fore.

Caelie Wilkes, the owner of the plant, took to Facebook and described her two-year-long exercise in futility: “I’ve had this beautiful succulent for about two years now. I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful colouring, just an overall perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent.”

ALSO READ: Are you a plant parent? Here’s how to choose a natural home decor theme

However, when Wilkes pulled the succulent out of the vase in order to transplant it to another pot, she was met with a rude shock that changed her life forever.

Expressing her anguish, she further wrote: “I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was fake. I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking its best, and it’s completely plastic! How did I not know this? I pull it from the container it’s sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top!”

Summing up the whole ordeal, she concluded, “I feel like these last two years have been a lie”.

The Californian woman’s post has garnered over 9.2k reactions to date.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter