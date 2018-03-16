Like Japanese-Korean fare? Powai’s newest eatery is surely the place to be

What: Origami

Where: Supreme Business Park B Wing Core 6, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Call: 4974 4739

What’s on the menu: Japanese, Korean

Drinking: Yes

Smoking: No



At a glance…

Décor: Simple

Food quality: Very good

Reservation: Recommended

Service: Very good

Price for two: 4500 (without alcohol)

Rating: ***

Visit Powai on any given day, and you are bound to find expats almost everywhere. And, this is precisely the clientele that Origami, which serves authentic Japanese and Korean fare, aims to attract. Located in a commercial space, the place was deserted when we visited it on a Sunday afternoon. As the doorman welcomed us in, we walked into an open air; narrow, passage-like seating area that offers breath taking views of the Hiranandani Hills. Nestled in between the rocky terrain and adorned with sakura lanterns, the place probably comes to life in the night. But, since it was hot and humid, we settled for the interior seating.

Though small, this section was neatly done up. A bar takes up one part of the area. A large window gives you a glimpse of the hills. Once we took our table, we were greeted by a staff member in the typical Japanese welcome – by taking a bow.

The interiors of Origami

The menu of the eatery if expansive – there are separate Japanese and Korean sections. Sub sections include Nigiri Sushi, Gunkan Maki, Sashimi, Miso Soups, Tempura, Agemono and Bento Box. Our first dish, Sogogi Gukbap (Rs 450), a popular buffalo soup that is cooked in Korean chili powder and served with rice, was very spicy. Sold in traditional Korean markets, the dish came in a large portion that could be savoured by two people. For appetisers, we went in for the Shrimp Tempura (Rs 600) and Gyoza Pork (Rs 550), a dumpling dish. The latter dish, which is dumplings prepared with Belgian mince pork and vegetable filled dumpling, as well as the tempura, were similar to what’s available in any other city eatery. For the mains, we went in for Pork Shougayaki (Rs 650), which is made up of pork slices that are marinated in ginger and soya, and served with shredded cabbage and rice. In Japan, the dish is usually part of the Bento Box (lunch box). This was followed by Bossam (Rs 800), which is served with tender pork slices, minus the fat and perfectly flavoured. From the dessert section, which lacks variety, we ordered Matcha Cheesecake (Rs 350), which wasn’t adequately refrigerated and Green Tea Ice Cream (Rs 350) that also included matcha as one of the ingredients.

The open seating and the excellent food are the USP of the place. All our orders were served within five minutes, which is not the case at most eateries in spite of being empty. The expertise of the staff, especially the place’s manager Kashinath Nakte, was of immense help as far as the dishes were concerned. Origami is surely bound to impress you.

