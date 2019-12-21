My social media is an extended part of me: Fatima Sana Shaikh

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:34 IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh has impressed netizens with her girl-next-door avatar on her social media accounts which is a trove that abounds in candid portraits, street photography, snapshots with animals and photographs from vacations. “I feel like capturing the beauty of everyday life,” Fatima says. For the Dangal (2016) actor, designing a strategy for using social media would tamper with who she really is. Excerpts:

Your social media is proof that you are quite the girl next door. Is that part of your strategy?

I’ve no strategy when it comes to social media. I’ve always uploaded the things I wanted to. Social media is an extended part of me and that’s what is interesting to other people. If my fans like me on my social media, then there’s nothing better than that because you don’t have to pretend to be somebody else. I’m happy that people love me for who I’m.

Your love for animals is evident from your Instagram feed.

I love them. That’s why you’ll see a lot of pictures of me with animals on my social media page. My brother and I foster kittens. If an animal is in some kind of trouble, we make sure that we take them to a shelter for help. It’s something that has been a part of us because I’ve seen my father doing it.

B07BS4TJ43

Your love for street photography is quite evident. What fascinates you about it?

I love street photography because there’ so much to see. I feel like capturing the beauty of everyday life. I always have interesting conversations with the people who I capture through my lens. I randomly approach people and then ask them if they’ll be okay with me clicking them because I’ve been rebuked a couple of times for not taking their permissions (laughs).

B00XI87KV8

How much do you let trolls affect you?

I’ve become desensitised when it comes to being trolled. I love staying in my own world. I’m happy that my work keeps me distracted. Trolls are just noise.

How important a tool is social media for actors?

Social media is an outlet for a lot of people. There are a lot of actors who still aren’t on social media. The fact that I’m on social media isn’t born out of necessity but I enjoy being on it. If I feel like I’m not enjoying it, I’ll delete my accounts. I don’t take the stress of uploading something new every day.

What is your social media detox like?

Every now and then, I go off social media because I’ve always been very conscious about how much time I’m spending on my phone. We’re so busy with our phones even in the company of family and friends that we miss out on the present. I’ve two phones currently, one is my work phone and the other is my personal phone which has no social media applications apart from WhatsApp. I’m trying to find a balance and a way so that I can enjoy the moments in the present.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter