World Photography Day 2019: Here’s why Delhi is a photographer’s muse

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:16 IST

Behind the veil of grey landscapes and the endless run that is city life, we often end up ignoring all the sights, smells, and sounds that make Delhi the beauty it is. But, to a photographer, the city is always shot ready. Be it the vivid sunsets, the local chaat being tossed in a pan, the monuments that have stood the test of time, or simply the people of the city who are oblivious of how interesting they are, nothing escapes the shutter.

On World Photography Day, take a look at some shots of the Capital that make it every photographer’s muse.

Delhi without its street food is like a body without a soul. There are countless spots around the city which offer local cuisines and delectable delights one would rarely find anywhere else. Here, we see chaat being prepared in Chawri Bazaar, Old Delhi.

No photographer has been able to resist Lutyens’ Delhi and its historic beauty. Here we see the North and South Block lit up for the 73rd Independence Day celebrations .

Delhi is an eclectic mix of cultures, religions, faiths, and beliefs that have come together over time to make the city what it is today.

The city might be famous for its winter, but it is spring that really brings Delhi to life. From bright yellow Laburnums to pastel-hued Crown of Thorns, there are so many shades the Capital gets painted in during spring. Here’s a shot of Qutub Minar in spring.

Although polluted and grey, the Yamuna is teeming with life and often you would find yourself marvelling at the ecosystem the river supports. Here’s a captivating shot of migratory birds swarming around a boat on the river.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 11:08 IST