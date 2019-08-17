Hauz Khas lake to be lit up

cities

Hauz Khas, the 14th century water body built during Alauddin Khilji’s reign, and the wall of his capital city, Siri Fort, might soon be illuminated.

The Delhi circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sent a proposal for their illumination to the Director General’s (DG) office. “We will begin with the lighting the moment we receive an approval from the DG office,” an official from ASI’s Delhi circle said.

The illumination of both structures will be carried out for public view from outside. “This is not being done with a view to extend public entry hours. At Hauz Khas, we will illuminate the lake side alone and not the monuments in the complex. Similarly, the lit up Siri Fort wall will be visible to public from outside,” the official said.

While the Hauz Khas lake was built by Khilji, the surrounding monuments were built by Tughlaq ruler, Feroz Shah Tughlaq between 1352 and 1354 AD. The complex consisting of the monuments, located in Hauz Khas Village in south Delhi, is not a ticketed area.

