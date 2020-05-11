National Technology Day: Citizens say technology has helped them stay afloat in lockdown

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 11, 2020 11:47 IST

Those who have been neglecting the importance of technology so far must have changed their opinion since the lockdown hit. In this tough period, where social distancing must be maintained, what is acting as constantly helpful to sail though is — technology. Be it an officer goer, a teacher, a student or anyone for that matter, technology has impacted their lives to the extent that they cannot negate its relevance in making lockdown bearable, while trying to study, work or stay in touch with family.

“When you buy a book, it costs much more, but on National Digital Library’s website they are available for free and with much time in hands, one should cash in on this technology.” — Rahul Dahiya, a Delhi-based MBA aspirant

On National Technology Day, May 11, people from different walks of life share how technology has been a saviour for them. Rahul Dahiya, a Delhi-based student who is preparing for MBA, says, “I have been studying for entrance exams for a while now, and I have been able to study without much hassle. All thanks to the online books and other research material available at National Digital Library’s website. When you buy a book, it costs much more, but here they are available for free and with much time in hands, one should cash in on this technology.”

The digital version of the books, periodicals and magazines have been made available on National Digital Library’s website, specifically keeping in mind college students who are preparing for competitive exams. Union Ministry of Human Resources has given a free access to the National Digital Library where over 3,82,00,000 books and periodicals are available to read at: https://ndl.iitkgp.ac.in

Hitesh Bhardwaj, a Delhiite, who is preparing for law exams, says, “Digital library is a khazana (treasure trove) for those who really want to study. I have found a stock of amazing reading material on the website, and I’m using this opportunity as much as I can. This is all possible due to technology and on this day, we should thank those who have made it possible.”

Even the teachers are happy that they are able to use technology for the benefit of educating their pupils. “We have to complete the syllabus and make sure that our students don’t suffer due to this lockdown. It’s all possible due to the various apps and platforms available for us to teach. I have no doubt that technology is playing a crucial role in this pandemic,” says Medha Gupta, a Gurugram-based school teacher.

Not just study, even online dance classes, cooking classes, fitness classes, web series and dissemination of news is all possible due to the advancements in technology, in today’s era. Monika Sharma, a Green Park resident, says, “Imagine I get to attend yoga classes with my in-laws at the comfort of my house! I used to attend them before lockdown as well, but then I had to travel. Now, I can practice yoga alongwith my parents, while using technology, to keep us all fit. I never thought of this before, but now I have decided that even after the lockdown, I will keep my family indulged in online classes.”

And, how can one forget corporate professionals who are working from home? Amit Yadav, who works in an MNC, says, “From 9 in the morning to 8 in the night, I am glued to video calls, sorting out one project after the other. I wonder what would have happened to my job had I not had a laptop and the necessary apps alongside a WiFi connectivity!”

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more