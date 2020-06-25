e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Prince William visits Oxford Covid-19 vaccine development facilities

Coronavirus outbreak: Prince William visits Oxford Covid-19 vaccine development facilities

The royal was given a tour Wednesday of the manufacturing laboratory where the experimental vaccine has been produced. He also looked at a laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.

Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Britain's Prince William, left, wears a mask as he meets scientist Christina Dold, right, during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced, at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Britain's Prince William, left, wears a mask as he meets scientist Christina Dold, right, during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced, at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP)
         

Prince William has visited Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine development facilities to learn more about researchers’ work there. The royal was given a tour Wednesday of the manufacturing laboratory where the experimental vaccine has been produced. He also looked at a laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.

The trials began April 23 and 10,000 people in the U.K are in the process of being vaccinated to assess the potential success of the treatment. Trials also began this week in Brazil and South Africa.

Britain's Prince William talks to staff during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced, at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Britain's Prince William talks to staff during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced, at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. ( AP )

Oxford has agreed a global licensing agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which has struck deals with the U.S., U.K., the European Union, among others, to produce and supply the potential vaccine.

Britain's Prince William, center, wears a mask as he meets scientists during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced, at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Britain's Prince William, center, wears a mask as he meets scientists during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced, at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. ( AP )

Researchers aim to eventually make the vaccine available globally on a non-profit basis, including to low-income countries.

Other vaccines are also in development and undergoing trials elsewhere, including in the U.S. and France.

Britain's Prince William talks to a patient participating in the Covid-19 vaccine trial during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine has been produced, at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Britain's Prince William talks to a patient participating in the Covid-19 vaccine trial during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine has been produced, at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. ( AP )

William was briefed by researchers leading the vaccine development and trial, and he also spoke with those who were taking part in the trial.

On Tuesday, the royal spoke via video call to representatives from AstraZeneca and Oxford University and heard about the role of British science in the global response to the pandemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

