Saffron, the star ingredient in your beauty routine

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 16:38 IST

Do you know that the use of the aromatic and exotic saffron is not just limited to your kitchen. One of the most precious and expensive spices used in cooking, it is also one of the most revered ingredient used in beauty care. According to Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of herbal healing, saffron is packed with multiple beauty benefits.

It provides valuable nourishment, protects the skin and hair from the harmful effects of UV rays and imparts radiance, lustre and beauty to the skin. Saffron encourages the renewal of healthy new skin cells and also helps cell repair. That is why it is known to delay visible ageing signs and protect the skin’s youthful properties. It contains several vitamins and antioxidants, as well as potassium, which also keep the skin youthful and healthy. It has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties too.

In fact, it has even been used in the treatment of acne due to its powerful anti- inflammatory properties. It also helps to soothe and heal sun burnt skin. Here are easy ways to include saffron in your beauty regime:

To remove tan: Soak a few strands of saffron in milk and apply on the face, neck and arms. Leave on for 30 minutes and wash off with plain water.

For dry skin: Soak saffron in a little water overnight. Next day, add this to olive oil or coconut oil and massage lightly on the face. Or, mix the saffron strands with honey and massage it lightly on the skin. Leave on for 20 minutes. Wash off with plain water.

To combat acne: Soak a few saffron overnight. Add it to a fine paste of neem leaves and apply on the skin. Leave on for 15 minutes and wash off with water.

To remove oiliness and refine pores: Soak a few strands in raw milk. Add multani matti powder and pure sandalwood powder. Mix well and apply as a face pack. Let it dry and wash off with cool water.

To lighten blemishes: Mix a few saffron strands in yoghurt, add a few drops of lemon juice and half tbs besan. Apply on your face and leave on for 20 minutes. Wash off with luke warm water.

To hydrate your skin: Make a nourishing DIY gel by mixing saffron strands with pure aloe vera gel. Crush the saffron strands well and mix into the gel. Apply on your face till fully absorbed. Splash cool water after half an hour.

To soothe and tone your skin: Soak saffron strands in pure rose water. Store this mix in a bottle and keep it in your refrigerator. Use it as a toner to wipe away impurities and close open pores.

Inputs by beauty experts Shahnaz Husain and Gambhir

