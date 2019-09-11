Say cheese! London debuts world’s first cheese conveyor-belt restaurant

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:00 IST

A heaven for all the cheese lovers! If a genie magically appeared in your room and asked you to make only one wish, what would you wish for? I am sure many people would opt for an endless supply of cheese.

A new restaurant in London is making sure that its customers get to hog on their favourite type of cheese and that too on a conveyer belt, reported CNN.

Pick & Cheese, which recently launched in Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden, has a 40-meter conveyor belt that serves a seemingly endless supply of cheese to its diners.

So move over that overflowing cheese board, this restaurant lets you sit in one spot comfortably as the cheese in front of you keeps changing, letting you pick your favourite type.

Described as the “world’s first conveyor belt cheese restaurant”, the eatery offers around 25 varieties of cheese sourced from around the UK.

Among the many dairy delicacies, which the diners get to choose from, include Red Leicester, Yorkshire Pecorino and Cornish Gouda, CNN stated. Making them all the more lip-smacking? They are served with a specially chosen condiment to enhance the taste of it.

After taking a seat at the conveyor-belt, customers can pick whatever appeals them during the never-ending cheese parade, where plates are uniquely colour-coded by price, or follow a pre-selected “cheese flight.”

The dishes which are available off-belt including pan-fried angloumi and a four-cheese grilled sandwich can be ordered directly to your seat, the report stated.

The eating place, which is a unique creation of the team at the Cheese Bar, a restaurant in London’s Camden Market, also holds a specially-curated wine list for its diners from natural wine retailers that diners can pair with the cheeses and enjoy a full lip-smacking meal.

“At Pick & Cheese we want to show that cheese and wine bars don’t have to be boring and can be enjoyed by everyone, whether you’re dropping in for a quick plate of British cheese and a glass of something unusual, or settling in for a cheese flight and a bottle of natural wine,” said Mathew Carver, founder of The Cheese Bar.

“We’re looking forward to switching on the belt and loading her up with our pick of the country’s most exciting small producer cheeses,” Carver added.

So if you are in or around London right now, don’t forget to go and try every single type of cheese available at the restaurant!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

