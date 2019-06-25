Treat yourself with these awesome jelly recipes

Have you ever thought of making those jellies sold at confectionary stores more innovative and scrumptious every-day treats? Jellies are not only used for layering your breakfast bread. They can be used as quick snacks, in desserts and even some refreshing coolers and mocktails. Here are some celebrity chefs sharing their fun jelly recipe that is easy to make at home and you can’t resist having more of it. Take note and surprise your guests with these unique and tasty jelly recipes.

1. Peanut Butter Bites with jelly

Ingredients

1.Oats – ½ cup

2.Peanut butter – 3tbsp

3. Jelly Strawberry – (1 per piece of surprise)

4.Castor sugar – 2tbsp

5.Cinnamon powder – 1tsp

Method

1. Grind the oats to make oats flour and toast them on low flame for about 5 Minutes approximately or till you get a nice golden colour and a nutty aroma.

2. Add the peanut butter to the oats flour. Mix well. Now take small portions of the prepared mixture, fill each of them with strawberry flavoured jelly which contains 25% Fruit Pulp and close it completely with the mixture to make small cubes out of it.

3. Now in a plate, take the castor sugar, add the cinnamon powder to it and mix well.

4. Now coat the prepared cubes with the cinnamon sugar.

5. Now take a skewer, add jelly, then one peanut butter bite and finally another Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly and watch these get pounced onto while in your hands itself!

By Chef Amrita Raichand

2. Enticing Rocks with jelly

Ingredients

1. 300g White cooking chocolate (melted)

2.15 Pieces Juzt Jelly strawberry (cut into two pieces)

3.15 Pieces of blanched pistachios

4.6 to 7 pieces of jelly Bears and Bottles

Method

1. Melt white chocolate on double boiler. Spread it on a tray to create a thin layer. Cover with chopped strawberry jelly.

2.Sprinkle chopped pistachio.

3.Set the chocolate tray in a refrigerator to harden.

4.Take out the chocolate and break it into random shape; make sure to have a lot of fun with kids.

5.Place the enticing rocks in a heap one over another.

6.Decorate with jelly bears and bottles

Chef Meghna Kamdar

3.Strawberry Cheesecake Delight with jelly

Method

1.First up, in a bowl, take 1 packet of crushed biscuits (you can use any). To this add 3-4 tbsp of melted butter to make a mixture with sand like texture.

2.Next, in a bowl, take 1/2 cup of cream cheese and to this add 1/2 a cup of condensed milk, blend well.

3.Take 15-20 strawberry jelly and blend them to make puree.

4.Add this puree to the prepared mixture & blend again. Lastly, add 1 cup of whipped cream & mix. Strawberry Cheese Cake Mixture is ready!

5.Layer the glasses with biscuits’ mixture first, then Strawberry Cheesecake Filling followed by small pieces of strawberry jelly. Now, repeat these layers.

6.Garnish with with jelly bears and bottles

Chef Kanak Kathuria

4.Tempting Fruit Cake with jelly

Ingredients

1. Strawberry jelly - 20 pcs

2. 2 cups mixed summer fruits (Mango, pomegranate, Jamun, kiwi and grapes)

3.2 teaspoons agar-agar powder

4.1/8 teaspoon vanilla essence

5.70 grams castor sugar

6.420 ml water

7.Cake Sponge - ½ kg

Method

1.In a pan, pour water and add agar-agar. Stir well. The mixture should have no lumps.

2.Once mixed, switch on the gas on medium flame and stir until all the agar-agar has dissolved.

3.Bring the mixture to a boil for a minute and add sugar and the essence of your choice.

4.Stir well and switch off the gas once sugar is dissolved.

5.In a silicone cupcake mould, add strawberry jelly and summer fruits.

6.Then pour some agar-agar mixture into it.

7.Top it with cake slices that have been shaped to fit in the mould. Press the cake slices a little, so that they sink in.

8.Now, place this mould in a refrigerator and let it sit for 2 hours, until slightly firm.

9.Carefully demould the tempting fruit cake and the garnish it with Jelly Bears and Bottles.

Chef Saransh Goila

5. Rose Pannacotta

Ingredients

Full cream milk 150ml

Cream 30ml

Rose petals 40gm

Rose water 5ml

Sugar free 3-4 tablets

Gelatin 1.5 sheet

Method- Bring the milk to boil then add cream. Reduce it to 3/4th quantity and add all the remaining ingredients. refrigerate it for 3-4 hours until set.

By Parth Bharti, executive chef at Pikkle

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 16:12 IST