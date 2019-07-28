1.87L FYJC seats in Mumbai Metropolitan Region still vacant, but few in prominent colleges

Even as more than 1.87 lakh first-year junior college (FYJC) seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remain vacant after two admission rounds, very few are in prominent colleges.

This is evident from a list uploaded by the education department recently of college-wise vacant seats across various quotas on its admissions website https://mumbai.11thadmission.net. As per the list, several prominent colleges in MMR have very few seats left under the general admission pool (see box).

While vacancies are few across streams, the number of seats left in the Arts stream seems to be the fewest. At St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao, which closed its second merit list at 93.4%, there is only one vacant seat for Arts at the end of two rounds. For the Commerce stream, RA Podar College in Matunga has filled all its 929 seats with none left for upcoming rounds.

Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College, said that with the high cut-offs, it was a surprise any seats were available. “This might be after the addition of new seats in prominent colleges. As there are so few seats, competition will be tough in the third round and the cut-offs might even go up,” he said. With the vacant seats of various quotas at minority colleges surrendered only after the third admission round, principals said many aspirants with lower marks might get into prominent colleges in the first-come, first-served rounds.

The third merit list for FYJC will be declared at 6pm on August 1.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 01:30 IST